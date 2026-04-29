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Turkiye to Continue Mediation on Ukraine, Supports US Initiatives – Foreign Minister
Turkiye to Continue Mediation on Ukraine, Supports US Initiatives – Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Turkiye intends to continue its mediation efforts in resolving the conflict in Ukraine and supports US initiatives in this direction, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday.
2026-04-29T15:38+0000
2026-04-29T15:38+0000
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Turkiye also expects a successful outcome to the negotiations between the United States and Iran in Islamabad and continues to maintain contacts with the parties, he added.Ankara remains in constant contact with all parties involved and is ready to support efforts aimed at advancing dialogue, the minister added. Since the beginning of the year, delegations from Russia, Ukraine and the United States have held three rounds of talks. The latest took place in Geneva on February 17-18. However, in March, the Kremlin said there was a pause in the trilateral peace process caused by the current situation in the Middle East.
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Turkiye to Continue Mediation on Ukraine, Supports US Initiatives – Foreign Minister

15:38 GMT 29.04.2026
© AP Photo / Khalil HamraTurkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan answers questions from reporters during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkiye, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026
Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan answers questions from reporters during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkiye, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2026
© AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
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ANKARA, (Sputnik) - Turkiye intends to continue its mediation efforts in resolving the conflict in Ukraine and supports US initiatives in this direction, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday.

"The position of our country, and in particular of our president, is very clear. Since 2022, Turkiye has hosted negotiations between the sides. The United States has put forward initiatives to resolve the conflict. We support these initiatives and will continue to carry out the mediating role that is in our hands," Fidan said at a press conference in Austria.

Turkiye also expects a successful outcome to the negotiations between the United States and Iran in Islamabad and continues to maintain contacts with the parties, he added.
"It is extremely important for the region that the achieved ceasefire does not remain a temporary measure but becomes the basis for sustainable agreements," Fidan said.
Ankara remains in constant contact with all parties involved and is ready to support efforts aimed at advancing dialogue, the minister added.
Since the beginning of the year, delegations from Russia, Ukraine and the United States have held three rounds of talks. The latest took place in Geneva on February 17-18. However, in March, the Kremlin said there was a pause in the trilateral peace process caused by the current situation in the Middle East.
View of the Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2026
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Trilateral Talks on Ukraine Involving US on Hold 'for Obvious Reasons' - Kremlin Aide
25 March, 14:31 GMT
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