https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/turkiye-to-continue-mediation-on-ukraine-supports-us-initiatives--foreign-minister-1124062139.html

Turkiye to Continue Mediation on Ukraine, Supports US Initiatives – Foreign Minister

Turkiye to Continue Mediation on Ukraine, Supports US Initiatives – Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Turkiye intends to continue its mediation efforts in resolving the conflict in Ukraine and supports US initiatives in this direction, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday.

2026-04-29T15:38+0000

2026-04-29T15:38+0000

2026-04-29T15:38+0000

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Turkiye also expects a successful outcome to the negotiations between the United States and Iran in Islamabad and continues to maintain contacts with the parties, he added.Ankara remains in constant contact with all parties involved and is ready to support efforts aimed at advancing dialogue, the minister added. Since the beginning of the year, delegations from Russia, Ukraine and the United States have held three rounds of talks. The latest took place in Geneva on February 17-18. However, in March, the Kremlin said there was a pause in the trilateral peace process caused by the current situation in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260325/trilateral-talks-on-ukraine-involving-us-on-hold-for-obvious-reasons---kremlin-aide-1123893787.html

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