https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/from-freelance-powerhouse-to-data-hub-expert-assesses-pakistans-central-asian-ambitions---1124068292.html

From Freelance Powerhouse to Data Hub: Expert Assesses Pakistan's Central Asian Ambitions

From Freelance Powerhouse to Data Hub: Expert Assesses Pakistan's Central Asian Ambitions

Sputnik International

Pakistan's IT minister, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, says the government has signed agreements with Central Asian states, aiming to establish Pakistan as a regional hub for data transit.

2026-04-30T16:53+0000

2026-04-30T16:53+0000

2026-04-30T16:53+0000

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pakistan

central asia

karachi

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Pakistan's IT minister, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, has announced that agreements have been signed with Central Asian countries that look to make Pakistan a data transit hub for the region. She said that the route for data traveling from China to Karachi via Pakistan's national fiber backbone is already up and running. Meanwhile, alternative routes through Central Asia and the Wakhan Corridor are under development to improve digital links in the region. She also stated that the government plans to build a full regional connectivity loop from Karachi to Central Asia, the Caspian region, Azerbaijan, and Europe, which would strengthen Pakistan's position in global digital transit networks. "Although geographically Pakistan is close to the Central Asian states, the terrain is not easily accessible, there is Afghanistan in between," Bilal Mumtaz, director of health tech company Ailaaj and policy analyst, said. "So first there needs to be some sort of economic corridor which can help bypass the regions which are troublesome." Mumtaz also assessed Pakistan's potential to become a data transit hub for Central Asian countries. According to him, the country's freelance market currently ranks fourth in the world by growth rate and has approximately 2.3 million freelancers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260309/strikes-on-us-data-hubs-expose-pentagons-strategic-blind-spot-in-mideast-1123796026.html

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