https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/iran-to-continue-managing-persian-gulf-hormuz-strait-without-us-presence---supreme-leader-1124064779.html

Iran to Continue Managing Persian Gulf, Hormuz Strait Without US Presence - Supreme Leader

Iran to Continue Managing Persian Gulf, Hormuz Strait Without US Presence - Supreme Leader

Sputnik International

Iran intends to continue to manage the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, ensuring security without the US's presence, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Thursday.

2026-04-30T10:55+0000

2026-04-30T10:55+0000

2026-04-30T10:55+0000

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The Persian Gulf region has a bright future without the American presence, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/iran-outplaying-us-navy-in-strait-of-hormuz-with-sea-mines-1124038098.html

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