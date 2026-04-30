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Iran to Continue Managing Persian Gulf, Hormuz Strait Without US Presence - Supreme Leader
Iran to Continue Managing Persian Gulf, Hormuz Strait Without US Presence - Supreme Leader
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Iran intends to continue to manage the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, ensuring security without the US's presence, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Thursday.
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The Persian Gulf region has a bright future without the American presence, he added.
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Iran to Continue Managing Persian Gulf, Hormuz Strait Without US Presence - Supreme Leader

10:55 GMT 30.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiMojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, attends the annual Quds, or Jerusalem Day rally in Tehran, Iran, on May 31, 2019
Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, attends the annual Quds, or Jerusalem Day rally in Tehran, Iran, on May 31, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran intends to continue to manage the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, ensuring security without the US's presence, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Thursday.
"Iran intends to ensure the security of the Persian Gulf region and put an end to the enemy's abuses through the practical ability to manage the Strait of Hormuz," Khamenei said in his address.
The Persian Gulf region has a bright future without the American presence, he added.
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2026
Analysis
Iran Outplaying US Navy in Strait of Hormuz With Sea Mines
25 April, 08:56 GMT
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