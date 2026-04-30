https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/iran-to-continue-managing-persian-gulf-hormuz-strait-without-us-presence---supreme-leader-1124064779.html
Iran to Continue Managing Persian Gulf, Hormuz Strait Without US Presence - Supreme Leader
Iran to Continue Managing Persian Gulf, Hormuz Strait Without US Presence - Supreme Leader
Sputnik International
Iran intends to continue to manage the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, ensuring security without the US's presence, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Thursday.
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2026-04-30T10:55+0000
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The Persian Gulf region has a bright future without the American presence, he added.
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Iran to Continue Managing Persian Gulf, Hormuz Strait Without US Presence - Supreme Leader
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran intends to continue to manage the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, ensuring security without the US's presence, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Thursday.
"Iran intends to ensure the security of the Persian Gulf region and put an end to the enemy's abuses through the practical ability to manage the Strait of Hormuz," Khamenei said in his address.
The Persian Gulf region has a bright future without the American presence, he added.