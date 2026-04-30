https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/putin-directly-supervises-russias-nuclear-shield-upkeep-and-new-arms-development--rosatom-ceo-1124064078.html

Putin Directly Supervises Russia's Nuclear Shield Upkeep and New Arms Development – Rosatom CEO

Putin Directly Supervises Russia's Nuclear Shield Upkeep and New Arms Development – Rosatom CEO

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin personally oversees the maintenance of the combat capability of Russia's nuclear shield, and the creation of weapons based on new physical principles, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.

2026-04-30T09:27+0000

2026-04-30T09:27+0000

2026-04-30T09:53+0000

military

russia

rosatom

vladimir putin

alexei likhachev

nuclear weapons

weapons

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/11/1123312116_0:0:1775:998_1920x0_80_0_0_5deaf90f7e6fa85aeb845282d91cefee.jpg

"Rosatom's main service is the nuclear shield, the nuclear 'sword' remains our key task. The president personally supervises the creation of weapons based on new physical principles, and the upkeep of the combat capability of our existing solutions," Likhachev said at the Russian federal educational marathon Znanie (Knowledge).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251112/russias-latest-weapons-that-put-world-on-edge-1123071453.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, rosatom, vladimir putin, alexei likhachev, nuclear weapons, weapons