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Putin Directly Supervises Russia's Nuclear Shield Upkeep and New Arms Development – Rosatom CEO
Putin Directly Supervises Russia's Nuclear Shield Upkeep and New Arms Development – Rosatom CEO
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin personally oversees the maintenance of the combat capability of Russia's nuclear shield, and the creation of weapons based on new physical principles, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday.
2026-04-30T09:27+0000
2026-04-30T09:53+0000
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"Rosatom's main service is the nuclear shield, the nuclear 'sword' remains our key task. The president personally supervises the creation of weapons based on new physical principles, and the upkeep of the combat capability of our existing solutions," Likhachev said at the Russian federal educational marathon Znanie (Knowledge).
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russia, rosatom, vladimir putin, alexei likhachev, nuclear weapons, weapons
russia, rosatom, vladimir putin, alexei likhachev, nuclear weapons, weapons

Putin Directly Supervises Russia's Nuclear Shield Upkeep and New Arms Development – Rosatom CEO

09:27 GMT 30.04.2026 (Updated: 09:53 GMT 30.04.2026)
© Sputnik / РИА Новости / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin during the meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board, December 17, 2025
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin personally oversees both the maintenance of Russia's nuclear shield's combat readiness and the development of next-generation weapons based on new physical principles, Alexey Likhachev, CEO of state nuclear corporation Rosatom revealed on Thursday.
"Rosatom's main service is the nuclear shield, the nuclear 'sword' remains our key task. The president personally supervises the creation of weapons based on new physical principles, and the upkeep of the combat capability of our existing solutions," Likhachev said at the Russian federal educational marathon Znanie (Knowledge).
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