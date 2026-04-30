https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/russian-troops-liberate-korchakovka-settlement-in-sumy-region-1124064211.html

Russian Troops Liberate Korchakovka Settlement in Sumy Region

Russian Troops Liberate Korchakovka Settlement in Sumy Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Korchakovka in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-04-30T09:34+0000

2026-04-30T09:34+0000

2026-04-30T09:34+0000

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"Units of the Sever battlegroup have actively established control over the settlement of Korchakovka, the Sumy region," the ministry said in a statement.Additionally, Russian forces have liberated the village of Novoaleksandrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the statement read.Russia is making tactical territorial gains in both Sumy and Donetsk regions while inflicting significant Ukrainian casualties across multiple frontline sectors. Simultaneous strikes on Ukraine’s energy and drone infrastructure, along with the destruction of naval drones in the Black Sea, point to a strategy aimed at degrading Ukraine’s long-term combat and logistical capabilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/russian-air-defenses-shoot-down-189-ukrainian-drones-overnight--1124063659.html

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