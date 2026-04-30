https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/russian-troops-liberate-korchakovka-settlement-in-sumy-region-1124064211.html
Russian Troops Liberate Korchakovka Settlement in Sumy Region
Russian Troops Liberate Korchakovka Settlement in Sumy Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Korchakovka in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-04-30T09:34+0000
2026-04-30T09:34+0000
2026-04-30T09:34+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
russian black sea fleet
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120883560_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e549f8e5cf5d1eed3c50bf89b8bfb739.jpg
"Units of the Sever battlegroup have actively established control over the settlement of Korchakovka, the Sumy region," the ministry said in a statement.Additionally, Russian forces have liberated the village of Novoaleksandrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the statement read.Russia is making tactical territorial gains in both Sumy and Donetsk regions while inflicting significant Ukrainian casualties across multiple frontline sectors. Simultaneous strikes on Ukraine’s energy and drone infrastructure, along with the destruction of naval drones in the Black Sea, point to a strategy aimed at degrading Ukraine’s long-term combat and logistical capabilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/russian-air-defenses-shoot-down-189-ukrainian-drones-overnight--1124063659.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120883560_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ef668028661683c7e766b9dc306508e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, russian black sea fleet
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, russian black sea fleet
Russian Troops Liberate Korchakovka Settlement in Sumy Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Korchakovka in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Units of the Sever battlegroup have actively established control over the settlement of Korchakovka, the Sumy region," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, Russian forces have liberated the village of Novoaleksandrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 295 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
, over 240 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by Russia's Sever battlegroup
, over 275 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 190 Ukrainian soldiers were neuralized by the Zapad battlegroup
, over 100 by the Yug battlegroup
, and up to 25 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian forces also attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities and the drone assembly and launch sites have been also damaged
Russian Black Sea Fleet
destroyed four unmanned boats of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea
Russia is making tactical territorial gains in both Sumy and Donetsk regions while inflicting significant Ukrainian casualties across multiple frontline sectors.
Simultaneous strikes on Ukraine’s energy and drone infrastructure, along with the destruction of naval drones in the Black Sea, point to a strategy aimed at degrading Ukraine’s long-term combat and logistical capabilities.