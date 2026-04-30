https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/russias-dmitriev-right-on-oil-price-forecast-and-consequences-for-europe---serbias-president-1124066946.html
Russia's Dmitriev Right on Oil Price Forecast and Consequences for Europe - Serbia's president
Russia's Dmitriev Right on Oil Price Forecast and Consequences for Europe - Serbia's president
Sputnik International
Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russia's special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries was right in his forecast of rising oil prices and its consequences, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.
2026-04-30T15:01+0000
2026-04-30T15:01+0000
2026-04-30T15:01+0000
world
aleksandar vucic
kirill dmitriev
serbia
russian direct investment fund (rdif)
russia
european union (eu)
europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/19/1123013020_0:0:3129:1760_1920x0_80_0_0_15f9358979eeab5ceeacee4fc9752ed5.jpg
“Kirill Dmitriev was right to predict that oil prices would hit $150 a barrel. And as you can see, the Chinese, Russians, and Americans understood where this was all leading. Europe is paying the most,” Vucic said.Serbia ranks “second to last” in terms of the amount by which prices have increased since the start of the crisis, behind only Slovenia, and is making every effort and using state fuel reserves to help its citizens, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/europe-to-not-survive-without-russia-oil-it-will-become-obvious-in-couple-of-weeks---orban-1123868044.html
serbia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/19/1123013020_269:0:3000:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_daf11b7349f0bfd5b453c74df791edd9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
aleksandar vucic, kirill dmitriev, serbia, russian direct investment fund (rdif), russia, european union (eu), europe
aleksandar vucic, kirill dmitriev, serbia, russian direct investment fund (rdif), russia, european union (eu), europe
Russia's Dmitriev Right on Oil Price Forecast and Consequences for Europe - Serbia's president
Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries was right in his forecast of rising oil prices and its consequences, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.
“Kirill Dmitriev was right to predict that oil prices would hit $150 a barrel. And as you can see, the Chinese, Russians, and Americans understood where this was all leading. Europe is paying the most,” Vucic said.
Serbia ranks “second to last” in terms of the amount by which prices have increased since the start of the crisis, behind only Slovenia, and is making every effort and using state fuel reserves to help its citizens, he added.
Earlier, due to the energy crisis, the Serbian authorities decided to release 30,000 tons of diesel from reserves onto the market, reduced excise taxes by 25%, and extended ban on exports of oil and petroleum products until the end of June.