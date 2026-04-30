https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/russias-dmitriev-right-on-oil-price-forecast-and-consequences-for-europe---serbias-president-1124066946.html

Russia's Dmitriev Right on Oil Price Forecast and Consequences for Europe - Serbia's president

Russia's Dmitriev Right on Oil Price Forecast and Consequences for Europe - Serbia's president

Sputnik International

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russia's special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries was right in his forecast of rising oil prices and its consequences, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

2026-04-30T15:01+0000

2026-04-30T15:01+0000

2026-04-30T15:01+0000

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aleksandar vucic

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“Kirill Dmitriev was right to predict that oil prices would hit $150 a barrel. And as you can see, the Chinese, Russians, and Americans understood where this was all leading. Europe is paying the most,” Vucic said.Serbia ranks “second to last” in terms of the amount by which prices have increased since the start of the crisis, behind only Slovenia, and is making every effort and using state fuel reserves to help its citizens, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/europe-to-not-survive-without-russia-oil-it-will-become-obvious-in-couple-of-weeks---orban-1123868044.html

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aleksandar vucic, kirill dmitriev, serbia, russian direct investment fund (rdif), russia, european union (eu), europe