https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/europe-to-not-survive-without-russia-oil-it-will-become-obvious-in-couple-of-weeks---orban-1123868044.html
Europe to Not Survive Without Russia Oil, It Will Become Obvious in Couple of Weeks - Orban
Europe to Not Survive Without Russia Oil, It Will Become Obvious in Couple of Weeks - Orban
Sputnik International
Europe will not survive without Russian oil when a global fuel shortage is at the door, and this will become obvious to everyone within a couple of weeks, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
2026-03-20T07:21+0000
2026-03-20T07:21+0000
2026-03-20T07:33+0000
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"The fact is, at this moment that it just knocking on the door the shortage of the oil globally. So the behavior and the strategy, what Europeans have here is just crazy. So we definitely need the Russian oil, so we cannot survive this situation, which is just under this condition is getting more and more serious without involving ... Russian fuel energy, Europe can survive without that, probably, deny that fact, it takes not ... more than one week it will be obvious for everybody," Orban told reporters following the EU summit.Hungary needs not only the restoration of oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline, but also guarantees from Kiev that such a blockade will not happen again, Viktor Orban said.On January 27, Ukraine halted the flow of oil to Hungary and Slovakia. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on February 23 that Hungary had blocked the 20th package of EU sanctions on Russia and the 90 billion euro loan to Kiev due to the Druzhba shutdown. On March 5, Orban said that Hungary would not compromise with Ukraine over the blockade of Druzhba and would make the Ukrainians resume the pumping "by force."
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Europe to Not Survive Without Russia Oil, It Will Become Obvious in Couple of Weeks - Orban
07:21 GMT 20.03.2026 (Updated: 07:33 GMT 20.03.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Europe will not survive without Russian oil when a global fuel shortage is at the door, and this will become obvious to everyone within a couple of weeks, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
"The fact is, at this moment that it just knocking on the door the shortage of the oil globally. So the behavior and the strategy, what Europeans have here is just crazy. So we definitely need the Russian oil, so we cannot survive this situation, which is just under this condition is getting more and more serious without involving ... Russian fuel energy, Europe can survive without that, probably, deny that fact, it takes not ... more than one week it will be obvious for everybody," Orban told reporters following the EU summit.
Hungary needs not only the restoration of oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline, but also guarantees from Kiev that such a blockade will not happen again, Viktor Orban said.
"It is not just about oil coming to us, we also need to get guarantees [from Ukraine] that this will not happen again," Orban told reporters after the EU summit in Brussels.
On January 27, Ukraine halted the flow of oil to Hungary
and Slovakia. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on February 23 that Hungary had blocked the 20th package of EU sanctions on Russia and the 90 billion euro loan to Kiev due to the Druzhba shutdown. On March 5, Orban said that Hungary would not compromise with Ukraine over the blockade of Druzhba and would make the Ukrainians resume the pumping "by force."