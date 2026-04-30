https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/russias-federal-security-service-arrests-two-for-intimidating-media-watchdog-roskomnadzor---1124067300.html
Russia’s Federal Security Service Arrests Two for Intimidating Media Watchdog Roskomnadzor
Russia’s Federal Security Service Arrests Two for Intimidating Media Watchdog Roskomnadzor
Sputnik International
Two residents of Moscow recruited by Ukraine hung hammers with traces of brown liquid on the entrance doors of the officials' apartments, the Investigative Committee specified.
2026-04-30T15:07+0000
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A criminal case on hooliganism was opened. Previously, the FSB prevented an assassination attempt against the employees of Roskomnadzor.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/fsb-foils-attack-on-gas-electricity-supply-objects-in-crimea-1124059325.html
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Russia’s Federal Security Service Arrests Two for Intimidating Media Watchdog Roskomnadzor
Sputnik International
Russia’s Federal Security Service Arrests Two for Intimidating Media Watchdog Roskomnadzor
2026-04-30T15:07+0000
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Russia’s Federal Security Service Arrests Two for Intimidating Media Watchdog Roskomnadzor
15:07 GMT 30.04.2026 (Updated: 15:08 GMT 30.04.2026)
Two residents of Moscow recruited by Ukraine hung hammers with traces of brown liquid on the entrance doors of the officials' apartments, the Investigative Committee specified.
A criminal case on hooliganism was opened.
Previously, the FSB prevented an assassination attempt against the employees of Roskomnadzor.