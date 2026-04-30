https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/russias-federal-security-service-arrests-two-for-intimidating-media-watchdog-roskomnadzor---1124067300.html

Russia’s Federal Security Service Arrests Two for Intimidating Media Watchdog Roskomnadzor

Russia’s Federal Security Service Arrests Two for Intimidating Media Watchdog Roskomnadzor

Sputnik International

Two residents of Moscow recruited by Ukraine hung hammers with traces of brown liquid on the entrance doors of the officials' apartments, the Investigative Committee specified.

2026-04-30T15:07+0000

2026-04-30T15:07+0000

2026-04-30T15:08+0000

russia

russia

moscow

ukraine

russian federal security service (fsb)

roskomnadzor

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/1e/1124067143_0:2:1281:722_1920x0_80_0_0_72fb5589ae8ab568c2229717c3e4c26a.jpg

A criminal case on hooliganism was opened. Previously, the FSB prevented an assassination attempt against the employees of Roskomnadzor.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/fsb-foils-attack-on-gas-electricity-supply-objects-in-crimea-1124059325.html

russia

moscow

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russia’s Federal Security Service Arrests Two for Intimidating Media Watchdog Roskomnadzor Sputnik International Russia’s Federal Security Service Arrests Two for Intimidating Media Watchdog Roskomnadzor 2026-04-30T15:07+0000 true PT0M47S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, moscow, ukraine, russian federal security service (fsb), roskomnadzor