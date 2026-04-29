https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/fsb-foils-attack-on-gas-electricity-supply-objects-in-crimea-1124059325.html

FSB Foils Attack on Gas, Electricity Supply Objects in Crimea

FSB Foils Attack on Gas, Electricity Supply Objects in Crimea

Sputnik International

A Russian citizen who was recruited by the Ukrainian special services and planned terrorist attacks using explosives at gas and electricity supply facilities in Crimea has been detained, the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia said on Wednesday.

2026-04-29T07:18+0000

2026-04-29T07:18+0000

2026-04-29T08:09+0000

russia

crimea

russia

ukraine

russian federal security service (fsb)

gas

electricity

electricity supplies

electricity supply

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/1d/1124059485_132:0:1686:874_1920x0_80_0_0_ab000aa4a29ba98b4d3fcd0b9884cff7.jpg

"The Federal Security Service of Russia has detained a Russian citizen, born in 1977, who planned to commit terrorist acts on the territory of the Republic of Crimea using improvised explosive devices in the interests of the special services of Ukraine," the FSB said in a statement, adding that he "was supposed to commit sabotage and terrorist acts on gas and electricity supply facilities in the region." The Kiev agent also received explosives for an assassination attempt on a high-ranking head of a law enforcement agency, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/chechen-republic-of-ichkeria-designated-as-terrorist-organization-banned-in-russia---fsb-1123956244.html

crimea

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

FSB Detained Russian Who Planned Attacks on Gas, Electricity Supply Objects in Crimea Sputnik International FSB Detained Russian Who Planned Attacks on Gas, Electricity Supply Objects in Crimea 2026-04-29T07:18+0000 true PT0M36S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

crimea, russia, ukraine, russian federal security service (fsb), gas, electricity, electricity supplies, electricity supply