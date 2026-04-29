https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/fsb-foils-attack-on-gas-electricity-supply-objects-in-crimea-1124059325.html
FSB Foils Attack on Gas, Electricity Supply Objects in Crimea
FSB Foils Attack on Gas, Electricity Supply Objects in Crimea
Sputnik International
A Russian citizen who was recruited by the Ukrainian special services and planned terrorist attacks using explosives at gas and electricity supply facilities in Crimea has been detained, the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia said on Wednesday.
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"The Federal Security Service of Russia has detained a Russian citizen, born in 1977, who planned to commit terrorist acts on the territory of the Republic of Crimea using improvised explosive devices in the interests of the special services of Ukraine," the FSB said in a statement, adding that he "was supposed to commit sabotage and terrorist acts on gas and electricity supply facilities in the region." The Kiev agent also received explosives for an assassination attempt on a high-ranking head of a law enforcement agency, the statement read.
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FSB Detained Russian Who Planned Attacks on Gas, Electricity Supply Objects in Crimea
Sputnik International
FSB Detained Russian Who Planned Attacks on Gas, Electricity Supply Objects in Crimea
2026-04-29T07:18+0000
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FSB Foils Attack on Gas, Electricity Supply Objects in Crimea
07:18 GMT 29.04.2026 (Updated: 08:09 GMT 29.04.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian citizen who was recruited by the Ukrainian special services and planned terrorist attacks using explosives at gas and electricity supply facilities in Crimea has been detained, the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia said on Wednesday.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia has detained a Russian citizen, born in 1977, who planned to commit terrorist acts on the territory of the Republic of Crimea using improvised explosive devices in the interests of the special services of Ukraine," the FSB said in a statement, adding that he "was supposed to commit sabotage and terrorist acts on gas and electricity supply facilities in the region."
The Kiev agent also received explosives for an assassination attempt on a high-ranking head of a law enforcement agency, the statement read.