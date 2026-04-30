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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/trump-faces-high-stakes-iran-briefing-including-attack-scenarios---report-1124063795.html
Trump Faces High-Stakes Iran Briefing Including Attack Scenarios - Report
Trump Faces High-Stakes Iran Briefing Including Attack Scenarios - Report
Sputnik International
A presentation to be delivered by CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper is expected to outline a range of Iran options for Donald Trump, Axios cites sources as saying.
2026-04-30T07:32+0000
2026-04-30T07:32+0000
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Trump reportedly sees the blockade as his main pressure point — but if Iran doesn’t bend, military action is on the table.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/trump-says-us-maintains-negotiations-with-iran-via-phone-calls-1124063043.html
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Trump Faces High-Stakes Iran Briefing Including Attack Scenarios - Report

07:32 GMT 30.04.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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A presentation to be delivered by CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper is expected to outline a range of Iran options for Donald Trump, Axios cites sources as saying.
One proposal centers on a “short, powerful” wave of strikes targeting critical Iranian infrastructure, including bridges, power plants, and refineries, aimed at forcing Iran back to negotiations under pressure.
Another scenario involves securing parts of the Strait of Hormuz to reopen vital shipping lanes, a move that could require deploying US ground forces.
A further option under consideration would task US special operations forces with seizing Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium.
Trump reportedly sees the blockade as his main pressure point — but if Iran doesn’t bend, military action is on the table.
President Donald Trump speaks during an event for NCAA national champions in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Says US Maintains Negotiations With Iran Via Phone Calls
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