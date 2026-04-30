https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/trump-faces-high-stakes-iran-briefing-including-attack-scenarios---report-1124063795.html
Trump Faces High-Stakes Iran Briefing Including Attack Scenarios - Report
Trump Faces High-Stakes Iran Briefing Including Attack Scenarios - Report
Sputnik International
A presentation to be delivered by CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper is expected to outline a range of Iran options for Donald Trump, Axios cites sources as saying.
2026-04-30T07:32+0000
2026-04-30T07:32+0000
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Trump reportedly sees the blockade as his main pressure point — but if Iran doesn’t bend, military action is on the table.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/trump-says-us-maintains-negotiations-with-iran-via-phone-calls-1124063043.html
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Trump Faces High-Stakes Iran Briefing Including Attack Scenarios - Report
A presentation to be delivered by CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper is expected to outline a range of Iran options for Donald Trump, Axios cites sources as saying.
One proposal centers on a “short, powerful” wave of strikes targeting critical Iranian infrastructure, including bridges, power plants, and refineries, aimed at forcing Iran back to negotiations under pressure.
Another scenario involves securing parts of the Strait of Hormuz to reopen vital shipping lanes, a move that could require deploying US ground forces.
A further option under consideration would task US special operations forces with seizing Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium.
Trump reportedly sees the blockade as his main pressure point — but if Iran doesn’t bend, military action is on the table.