https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/trump-faces-high-stakes-iran-briefing-including-attack-scenarios---report-1124063795.html

Trump Faces High-Stakes Iran Briefing Including Attack Scenarios - Report

Trump Faces High-Stakes Iran Briefing Including Attack Scenarios - Report

Sputnik International

A presentation to be delivered by CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper is expected to outline a range of Iran options for Donald Trump, Axios cites sources as saying.

2026-04-30T07:32+0000

2026-04-30T07:32+0000

2026-04-30T07:32+0000

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Trump reportedly sees the blockade as his main pressure point — but if Iran doesn’t bend, military action is on the table.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/trump-says-us-maintains-negotiations-with-iran-via-phone-calls-1124063043.html

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