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Trump Says US Maintains Negotiations With Iran Via Phone Calls
Trump Says US Maintains Negotiations With Iran Via Phone Calls
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States maintains a dialogue with Iran by phone calls.
2026-04-29T19:07+0000
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"We're having talks with them now, and we're not flying anymore with 18-hour flights every time we want to see a piece of paper. We're doing it telephonically," Trump told reporters. The president also said that he always prefers a face-to-face discussion, but he believes taking long flights for every meeting is "ridiculous". On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal." On April 13, the US Navy began blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz. Washington maintains that non-Iranian vessels are free to sail the strait as long as they do not pay a toll to Tehran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/pakistani-mediators-expecting-second-iranian-offer-to-settle-us-iran-conflict---reports-1124057818.html
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Trump Says US Maintains Negotiations With Iran Via Phone Calls

19:07 GMT 29.04.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during an event for NCAA national champions in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaks during an event for NCAA national champions in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2026
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States maintains a dialogue with Iran by phone calls.
"We're having talks with them now, and we're not flying anymore with 18-hour flights every time we want to see a piece of paper. We're doing it telephonically," Trump told reporters.
The president also said that he always prefers a face-to-face discussion, but he believes taking long flights for every meeting is "ridiculous".
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."
On April 13, the US Navy began blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz. Washington maintains that non-Iranian vessels are free to sail the strait as long as they do not pay a toll to Tehran.
A billboard of the U.S. Iran talks is seen near Serena Hotel, the venue for the U.S. Iran officials meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Pakistani Mediators Expecting Second Iranian Offer to Settle US-Iran Conflict - Reports
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