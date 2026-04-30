https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/trumps-approval-of-ukraine-ceasefire-is-worst-possible-scenario-for-europe-1124067430.html

Trump's Approval of Ukraine Ceasefire is 'Worst Possible Scenario for Europe'

Trump's Approval of Ukraine Ceasefire is 'Worst Possible Scenario for Europe'

Sputnik International

Donald Trump’s support of Vladimir Putin’s proposal for a Victory Day ceasefire in the Ukrainian conflict is a de facto ultimatum that puts Ukraine in a no-win situation, Boris Rozhin of the Center for Military-Political Journalism tells Sputnik.

2026-04-30T15:35+0000

2026-04-30T15:35+0000

2026-04-30T15:35+0000

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The very fact that Putin and Trump publicly agreed that Zelensky seeks to prolong the conflict is a serious blow to Ukraine who is now regarded as an obstacle to peace rather than as a “victim of aggression,” Rozhin explains.“This is the worst possible scenario for Europe,” he notes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/putin-trump-talk-ukraine-iran-recent-assassination-attempt-in-90-minute-call-1124062454.html

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vladimir putin, donald trump, boris rozhin, ukraine, russia, us, ceasefire