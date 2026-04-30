https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/trumps-approval-of-ukraine-ceasefire-is-worst-possible-scenario-for-europe-1124067430.html
Trump's Approval of Ukraine Ceasefire is 'Worst Possible Scenario for Europe'
Trump's Approval of Ukraine Ceasefire is 'Worst Possible Scenario for Europe'
Sputnik International
Donald Trump’s support of Vladimir Putin’s proposal for a Victory Day ceasefire in the Ukrainian conflict is a de facto ultimatum that puts Ukraine in a no-win situation, Boris Rozhin of the Center for Military-Political Journalism tells Sputnik.
2026-04-30T15:35+0000
2026-04-30T15:35+0000
2026-04-30T15:35+0000
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The very fact that Putin and Trump publicly agreed that Zelensky seeks to prolong the conflict is a serious blow to Ukraine who is now regarded as an obstacle to peace rather than as a “victim of aggression,” Rozhin explains.“This is the worst possible scenario for Europe,” he notes.
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vladimir putin, donald trump, boris rozhin, ukraine, russia, us, ceasefire
Trump's Approval of Ukraine Ceasefire is 'Worst Possible Scenario for Europe'
Donald Trump’s support of Vladimir Putin’s proposal for a Victory Day ceasefire in the Ukrainian conflict is a de facto ultimatum that puts Ukraine in a no-win situation, Boris Rozhin of the Center for Military-Political Journalism tells Sputnik.
If Ukraine agrees to Russia’s conditions without any security guarantees, it risks providing Russian military an opportunity to regroup, and “legitimizing the current front line”
If Ukraine rejects the offer, it would present itself as a warmonger which sabotages peaceful initiatives in the eyes of Trump and his voters
The very fact that Putin and Trump publicly agreed that Zelensky seeks to prolong the conflict is a serious blow to Ukraine who is now regarded as an obstacle to peace rather than as a “victim of aggression,” Rozhin explains.
“This is the worst possible scenario for Europe,” he notes.