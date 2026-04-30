International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/trumps-approval-of-ukraine-ceasefire-is-worst-possible-scenario-for-europe-1124067430.html
Trump's Approval of Ukraine Ceasefire is 'Worst Possible Scenario for Europe'
Trump's Approval of Ukraine Ceasefire is 'Worst Possible Scenario for Europe'
Sputnik International
Donald Trump’s support of Vladimir Putin’s proposal for a Victory Day ceasefire in the Ukrainian conflict is a de facto ultimatum that puts Ukraine in a no-win situation, Boris Rozhin of the Center for Military-Political Journalism tells Sputnik.
2026-04-30T15:35+0000
2026-04-30T15:35+0000
analysis
vladimir putin
donald trump
boris rozhin
ukraine
russia
us
ceasefire
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/15/1118043678_0:198:2937:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_0a6aa12394afd775979b1a7c717a4e4e.jpg
The very fact that Putin and Trump publicly agreed that Zelensky seeks to prolong the conflict is a serious blow to Ukraine who is now regarded as an obstacle to peace rather than as a “victim of aggression,” Rozhin explains.“This is the worst possible scenario for Europe,” he notes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/putin-trump-talk-ukraine-iran-recent-assassination-attempt-in-90-minute-call-1124062454.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/15/1118043678_104:0:2835:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cbf3a932b24842a559685d4b2b088cd4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, donald trump, boris rozhin, ukraine, russia, us, ceasefire
vladimir putin, donald trump, boris rozhin, ukraine, russia, us, ceasefire

Trump's Approval of Ukraine Ceasefire is 'Worst Possible Scenario for Europe'

15:35 GMT 30.04.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian soldiers in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine.
Russian soldiers in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Donald Trump’s support of Vladimir Putin’s proposal for a Victory Day ceasefire in the Ukrainian conflict is a de facto ultimatum that puts Ukraine in a no-win situation, Boris Rozhin of the Center for Military-Political Journalism tells Sputnik.
If Ukraine agrees to Russia’s conditions without any security guarantees, it risks providing Russian military an opportunity to regroup, and “legitimizing the current front line”
If Ukraine rejects the offer, it would present itself as a warmonger which sabotages peaceful initiatives in the eyes of Trump and his voters
The very fact that Putin and Trump publicly agreed that Zelensky seeks to prolong the conflict is a serious blow to Ukraine who is now regarded as an obstacle to peace rather than as a “victim of aggression,” Rozhin explains.
“This is the worst possible scenario for Europe,” he notes.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks on the phone - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2026
World
Putin, Trump Talk Ukraine, Iran, Assassination Attempt in 90 Minute Call
Yesterday, 17:26 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала