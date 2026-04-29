https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/putin-trump-talk-ukraine-iran-recent-assassination-attempt-in-90-minute-call-1124062454.html
Putin, Trump Talk Ukraine, Iran, Assassination Attempt in 90 Minute Call
Putin, Trump Talk Ukraine, Iran, Assassination Attempt in 90 Minute Call
Sputnik International
Wednesday's hour-and-a-half long, "frank and businesslike" discussion included an in-depth exchange of views on the Hormuz crisis, Ukraine's terrorist tactics... 29.04.2026, Sputnik International
2026-04-29T17:26+0000
2026-04-29T17:26+0000
2026-04-29T17:57+0000
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Ukraine"At Trump's request, Vladimir Putin described the current situation on the line of contact, where our troops hold the strategic initiative and are pushing back the enemy's positions," Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists in a briefing on the call.Putin informed Trump on Russia's readiness to declare a ceasefire during the upcoming Victory Day celebrations after the US president praised Moscow's recent Easter truce.The Russian president told Trump that Kiev "is resorting to openly terrorist methods, attacking purely civilian targets on Russian territory," and "reaffirmed that the goals of the Special Military Operation will be achieved regardless.""Both Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump expressed essentially similar assessments of the behavior of the Kiev regime...which, incited and supported by the Europeans, is pursuing a policy of prolonging the conflict," he added.Trump expressed hope that "a deal that would end the conflict in Ukraine is close," Ushakov said.IranPutin praised Trump's decision to extend the Iran ceasefire, characterizing it as the "correct" move, and saying it "should open the door to negotiations and generally help stabilize the situation," according to Ushakov."Donald Trump outlined his assessment on the the outcome of the military confrontation that has ended, as well as his views on the difficult situation Iran and its leadership currently find themselves in," the Russian presidential aide added.Assassination AttemptPutin's first words to Trump during Wednesday's conversation were to express support to the US president after Saturday's assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Ushakov said. "The Russian leader strongly condemned the crime, emphasizing the unacceptability of any form of politically motivated violence."Wednesday's conversation was said to have taken place at the initiative of the Russian side.The call came two days after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's visit to Moscow on April 27.
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vladimir putin, ukraine, donald trump, iran
vladimir putin, ukraine, donald trump, iran
Putin, Trump Talk Ukraine, Iran, Assassination Attempt in 90 Minute Call
17:26 GMT 29.04.2026 (Updated: 17:57 GMT 29.04.2026)
Wednesday's hour-and-a-half long, "frank and businesslike" discussion included an in-depth exchange of views on the Hormuz crisis, Ukraine's terrorist tactics, and Trump's assessment on the possibility of a peace agreement.
"At Trump's request, Vladimir Putin described the current situation on the line of contact, where our troops hold the strategic initiative and are pushing back the enemy's positions," Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists in a briefing on the call.
Putin informed Trump on Russia's readiness to declare a ceasefire during the upcoming Victory Day celebrations after the US president praised Moscow's recent Easter truce.
The Russian president told Trump that Kiev "is resorting to openly terrorist methods, attacking purely civilian targets on Russian territory," and "reaffirmed that the goals of the Special Military Operation will be achieved regardless."
"Of course, we would prefer that this be the result of a negotiation process, for which [Ukraine's Volodymyr] Zelensky must respond positively to the well-known proposals that have been presented repeatedly, including by the US side," Ushakov said.
"Both Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump expressed essentially similar assessments of the behavior of the Kiev regime...which, incited and supported by the Europeans, is pursuing a policy of prolonging the conflict," he added.
Trump expressed hope that "a deal that would end the conflict in Ukraine is close," Ushakov said.
Putin praised Trump's decision to extend the Iran ceasefire, characterizing it as the "correct" move, and saying it "should open the door to negotiations and generally help stabilize the situation," according to Ushakov.
"Donald Trump outlined his assessment on the the outcome of the military confrontation that has ended, as well as his views on the difficult situation Iran and its leadership currently find themselves in," the Russian presidential aide added.
Russia will continue its active contacts with Iran, Israel and the leaders of the Persian Gulf countries, as well as the American negotiating team, Ushakov said.
Putin's first words to Trump during Wednesday's conversation were to express support to the US president after Saturday's assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Ushakov said. "The Russian leader strongly condemned the crime, emphasizing the unacceptability of any form of politically motivated violence."
Wednesday's conversation was said to have taken place at the initiative of the Russian side.
"The presidents agreed to continue contacts, both personally and through their aides and representatives. They exchanged warm farewells and wished each other well," Ushakov said.
The call came two days after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's visit to Moscow on April 27.