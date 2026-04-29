https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/putin-trump-talk-ukraine-iran-recent-assassination-attempt-in-90-minute-call-1124062454.html

Putin, Trump Talk Ukraine, Iran, Assassination Attempt in 90 Minute Call

Putin, Trump Talk Ukraine, Iran, Assassination Attempt in 90 Minute Call

Sputnik International

Wednesday's hour-and-a-half long, "frank and businesslike" discussion included an in-depth exchange of views on the Hormuz crisis, Ukraine's terrorist tactics... 29.04.2026, Sputnik International

2026-04-29T17:26+0000

2026-04-29T17:26+0000

2026-04-29T17:57+0000

world

vladimir putin

ukraine

donald trump

iran

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Ukraine"At Trump's request, Vladimir Putin described the current situation on the line of contact, where our troops hold the strategic initiative and are pushing back the enemy's positions," Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists in a briefing on the call.Putin informed Trump on Russia's readiness to declare a ceasefire during the upcoming Victory Day celebrations after the US president praised Moscow's recent Easter truce.The Russian president told Trump that Kiev "is resorting to openly terrorist methods, attacking purely civilian targets on Russian territory," and "reaffirmed that the goals of the Special Military Operation will be achieved regardless.""Both Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump expressed essentially similar assessments of the behavior of the Kiev regime...which, incited and supported by the Europeans, is pursuing a policy of prolonging the conflict," he added.Trump expressed hope that "a deal that would end the conflict in Ukraine is close," Ushakov said.IranPutin praised Trump's decision to extend the Iran ceasefire, characterizing it as the "correct" move, and saying it "should open the door to negotiations and generally help stabilize the situation," according to Ushakov."Donald Trump outlined his assessment on the the outcome of the military confrontation that has ended, as well as his views on the difficult situation Iran and its leadership currently find themselves in," the Russian presidential aide added.Assassination AttemptPutin's first words to Trump during Wednesday's conversation were to express support to the US president after Saturday's assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Ushakov said. "The Russian leader strongly condemned the crime, emphasizing the unacceptability of any form of politically motivated violence."Wednesday's conversation was said to have taken place at the initiative of the Russian side.The call came two days after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's visit to Moscow on April 27.

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vladimir putin, ukraine, donald trump, iran