https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/ukraine-faces-no-win-scenario-after-trump-backs-putins-truce-plan-1124066596.html

Ukraine Faces No-Win Scenario After Trump Backs Putin’s Truce Plan

Ukraine Faces No-Win Scenario After Trump Backs Putin’s Truce Plan

Sputnik International

If Ukraine accepts Putin’s ceasefire proposal for Victory Day on May 9 it will hand Russia a goodwill political win, ex-Swedish army officer and defense politician Mikael Valtersson tells Sputnik.

2026-04-30T18:19+0000

2026-04-30T18:19+0000

2026-04-30T18:19+0000

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Ukraine’s refusal of President Vladimir Putin's ceasefire initiative – already endorsed by his US counterpart Donald Trump – might be seen as a slap in the face of the US president and spark severe repercussions, noted Valtersson. No Patriot missiles resupply, paused intel flows, and a possible Starlink cutoff would deal a major blow to Ukraine’s fighting capacity, the pundit speculated.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/one-phone-conversation-between-putin-trump-will-not-improve-situation-in-world---kremlin-1124064437.html

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