Ukraine Faces No-Win Scenario After Trump Backs Putin’s Truce Plan
© Sputnik / Sergey Mirniy / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of the Dnepr Group of Forces serving a Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system at a combat position in the Zaporozhye sector of the front line amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
© Sputnik / Sergey Mirniy/
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If Ukraine accepts Putin’s ceasefire proposal for Victory Day on May 9 it will hand Russia a goodwill political win, ex-Swedish army officer and defense politician Mikael Valtersson tells Sputnik.
Ukraine’s refusal of President Vladimir Putin's ceasefire initiative – already endorsed by his US counterpart Donald Trump – might be seen as a slap in the face of the US president and spark severe repercussions, noted Valtersson.
“Ukraine has already fallen far down on the US list of priorities,” he reminded.
No Patriot missiles resupply, paused intel flows, and a possible Starlink cutoff would deal a major blow to Ukraine’s fighting capacity, the pundit speculated.
🚨🇷🇺🇺🇸 Putin and Trump hold phone call— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) April 29, 2026
The call between the Russian and US presidents lasted more than 90 minutes, presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.
The leaders discussed the situation around Iran and Ukraine.
⚡️ Putin expressed readiness to announce a truce in the… pic.twitter.com/3RQczTGfi5