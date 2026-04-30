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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/ukraine-faces-no-win-scenario-after-trump-backs-putins-truce-plan-1124066596.html
Ukraine Faces No-Win Scenario After Trump Backs Putin’s Truce Plan
Ukraine Faces No-Win Scenario After Trump Backs Putin’s Truce Plan
Sputnik International
If Ukraine accepts Putin’s ceasefire proposal for Victory Day on May 9 it will hand Russia a goodwill political win, ex-Swedish army officer and defense politician Mikael Valtersson tells Sputnik.
2026-04-30T18:19+0000
2026-04-30T18:19+0000
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Ukraine’s refusal of President Vladimir Putin's ceasefire initiative – already endorsed by his US counterpart Donald Trump – might be seen as a slap in the face of the US president and spark severe repercussions, noted Valtersson. No Patriot missiles resupply, paused intel flows, and a possible Starlink cutoff would deal a major blow to Ukraine’s fighting capacity, the pundit speculated.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/one-phone-conversation-between-putin-trump-will-not-improve-situation-in-world---kremlin-1124064437.html
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Ukraine Faces No-Win Scenario After Trump Backs Putin’s Truce Plan

18:19 GMT 30.04.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Mirniy / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of the Dnepr Group of Forces serving a Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system at a combat position in the Zaporozhye sector of the front line amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
A Russian serviceman of the Dnepr Group of Forces serving a Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system at a combat position in the Zaporozhye sector of the front line amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2026
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If Ukraine accepts Putin’s ceasefire proposal for Victory Day on May 9 it will hand Russia a goodwill political win, ex-Swedish army officer and defense politician Mikael Valtersson tells Sputnik.
Ukraine’s refusal of President Vladimir Putin's ceasefire initiative – already endorsed by his US counterpart Donald Trump – might be seen as a slap in the face of the US president and spark severe repercussions, noted Valtersson.

“Ukraine has already fallen far down on the US list of priorities,” he reminded.

No Patriot missiles resupply, paused intel flows, and a possible Starlink cutoff would deal a major blow to Ukraine’s fighting capacity, the pundit speculated.
President Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, July 7, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2026
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