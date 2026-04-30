https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/one-phone-conversation-between-putin-trump-will-not-improve-situation-in-world---kremlin-1124064437.html
One Phone Conversation Between Putin, Trump Will Not Improve Situation in World - Kremlin
One Phone Conversation Between Putin, Trump Will Not Improve Situation in World - Kremlin
Sputnik International
One phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will not improve the situation in the world, as the concentration of conflicts in it is great, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2026-04-30T10:07+0000
2026-04-30T10:07+0000
2026-04-30T10:26+0000
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Putin and Trump held a telephone conversation on Wednesday. The phone conversations between Russian and US leaders are coordinated very quickly, Peskov added.On Victory Day TruceRussian President Vladimir Putin has not yet made a decision on the specific hours of the truce in the special operation zone on Victory Day, Peskov said.Moscow has not yet heard Kiev's reaction to the announced initiative on the readiness of a truce on the occasion of Victory Day, the official added.On Russia's GDPRussian President Vladimir Putin certainly trusts economic statistics that are published in Russia, Peskov said."Absolutely," Peskov told reporters when asked if the Kremlin had confidence in the statistics released by the Central Bank of Russia.Commenting on the quarterly decline in Russian GDP, the official said that the cooling process of the Russian economy is yielding results, adding that the process of a quarterly decline in the Russian GDP is expected.On Strengthening Fight Against Terrorism in MaliRussia will continue to fight terrorism and extremism in Mali and is there at the request of the current government, Peskov said.
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One Phone Conversation Between Putin, Trump Will Not Improve Situation in World - Kremlin
10:07 GMT 30.04.2026 (Updated: 10:26 GMT 30.04.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will not improve the situation in the world, as the concentration of conflicts in it is great, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
Putin and Trump held a telephone conversation on Wednesday.
"Of course, one telephone conversation can hardly improve the situation in the world, because, unfortunately, the concentration of conflicts is so great and the consequences of a number of conflicts for the international situation and the international economy as a whole are so serious that, of course, it is very difficult to stop these trends at one moment," Peskov told reporters, answering the question whether the Kremlin believes that the conversation between the two presidents has improved the situation in the world to some extent.
The phone conversations between Russian and US leaders are coordinated very quickly, Peskov added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet made a decision on the specific hours of the truce in the special operation zone on Victory Day, Peskov said.
On Wednesday, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin, during a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, informed him of his readiness to declare a truce for the period of Victory Day celebrations.
"We are talking about Victory Day, but it will be up to the president to decide when it will take effect and when it will expire. So far, this decision has not yet been made on specifics," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow has not yet heard Kiev's reaction to the announced initiative on the readiness of a truce on the occasion of Victory Day, the official added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin certainly trusts economic statistics that are published in Russia, Peskov said.
On Wednesday, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said that GDP in Russia decreased by 0.3% in the first quarter, while in March it grew by 1.8% year-on-year after a decrease of 1.1% in February and 1.8% in January.
"Absolutely," Peskov told reporters when asked if the Kremlin had confidence in the statistics released by the Central Bank of Russia.
Commenting on the quarterly decline in Russian GDP, the official said that the cooling process of the Russian economy is yielding results, adding that the process of a quarterly decline in the Russian GDP is expected.
"The government and the president are taking measures and working out solutions aimed at changing this negative trend into an upward trend," Peskov said.
On Strengthening Fight Against Terrorism in Mali
Russia will continue to fight terrorism and extremism in Mali and is there at the request of the current government, Peskov said.
On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that illegal armed groups in Mali attempted an armed coup on April 25. The Africa Corps units prevented a coup from taking place and prevented the mass deaths of civilians. The militants in Mali lost more than 2,500 people and 102 units of automotive equipment. The training of fighters for the coup was carried out with the participation of Ukrainian and European mercenary instructors.
"Russia is present there, in fact, in connection with the necessity stated by the current government. Russia will continue to fight extremism, terrorism and other negative manifestations, including in Mali," Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow will continue to provide assistance to the current authorities of Mali.