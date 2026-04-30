https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/one-phone-conversation-between-putin-trump-will-not-improve-situation-in-world---kremlin-1124064437.html

One Phone Conversation Between Putin, Trump Will Not Improve Situation in World - Kremlin

One Phone Conversation Between Putin, Trump Will Not Improve Situation in World - Kremlin

Sputnik International

One phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will not improve the situation in the world, as the concentration of conflicts in it is great, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2026-04-30T10:07+0000

2026-04-30T10:07+0000

2026-04-30T10:26+0000

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Putin and Trump held a telephone conversation on Wednesday. The phone conversations between Russian and US leaders are coordinated very quickly, Peskov added.On Victory Day TruceRussian President Vladimir Putin has not yet made a decision on the specific hours of the truce in the special operation zone on Victory Day, Peskov said.Moscow has not yet heard Kiev's reaction to the announced initiative on the readiness of a truce on the occasion of Victory Day, the official added.On Russia's GDPRussian President Vladimir Putin certainly trusts economic statistics that are published in Russia, Peskov said."Absolutely," Peskov told reporters when asked if the Kremlin had confidence in the statistics released by the Central Bank of Russia.Commenting on the quarterly decline in Russian GDP, the official said that the cooling process of the Russian economy is yielding results, adding that the process of a quarterly decline in the Russian GDP is expected.On Strengthening Fight Against Terrorism in MaliRussia will continue to fight terrorism and extremism in Mali and is there at the request of the current government, Peskov said.

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vladimir putin, russia, dmitry peskov, donald trump, kremlin