https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/white-house-officials-to-travel-to-venezuela-for-oil-mining-agreements---reports-1124066780.html
White House Officials to Travel to Venezuela for Oil, Mining Agreements - Reports
White House Officials to Travel to Venezuela for Oil, Mining Agreements - Reports
Sputnik International
White House officials are set to visit Venezuela today to announce several agreements that could create opportunities for oil and mining companies to operate in the country, Politico reported on Thursday, citing sources.
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The memorandums of understanding could help increase exports in the coming years and further open Venezuela's market to foreign oil firms. Officials in Caracas are also expected to unveil agreements related to gold, aluminum and possibly coal projects, a source said. Those deals are likely to involve existing mines and include offtake agreements with the US. Attendees are expected to include National Energy Dominance Council Executive Director Jarrod Agen, executives from oil companies Hunt Oil, Repsol and Eni, Venezuela's state-owned petrochemical firm Petroquimica de Venezuela, and US oilfield services company Halliburton. Since Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's capture, US and Venezuelan authorities have been negotiating a new bilateral agenda, including cooperation in combating drug trafficking, the release of Venezuelan funds, the sale of the South American country's oil, mining exploration, and the resumption of diplomatic dialogue.
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White House Officials to Travel to Venezuela for Oil, Mining Agreements - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House officials are set to visit Venezuela today to announce several agreements that could create opportunities for oil and mining companies to operate in the country, Politico reported on Thursday, citing sources.
The memorandums of understanding could help increase exports in the coming years and further open Venezuela's market to foreign oil firms.
Officials in Caracas are also expected to unveil agreements related to gold, aluminum and possibly coal projects, a source said. Those deals are likely to involve existing mines and include offtake agreements with the US.
Attendees are expected to include National Energy Dominance Council Executive Director Jarrod Agen, executives from oil companies Hunt Oil, Repsol and Eni, Venezuela's state-owned petrochemical firm Petroquimica de Venezuela, and US oilfield services company Halliburton.
Since Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's capture, US and Venezuelan authorities have been negotiating a new bilateral agenda, including cooperation in combating drug trafficking, the release of Venezuelan funds, the sale of the South American country's oil, mining exploration, and the resumption of diplomatic dialogue.