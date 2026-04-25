https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/us-authorities-allow-venezuela-to-pay-for-maduro-lawyers---reports-1124040102.html

US Authorities Allow Venezuela to Pay for Maduro Lawyers - Reports

US Authorities Allow Venezuela to Pay for Maduro Lawyers - Reports

Sputnik International

The US government has authorized Venezuelan authorities to pay for a lawyer for President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, who are being held in US custody, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing a letter from the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton.

2026-04-25T13:14+0000

2026-04-25T13:14+0000

2026-04-25T13:14+0000

americas

us

venezuela

nicolas maduro

us justice department

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A Sputnik correspondent has previously reported that a judge saw no security risks for the United States in allowing Venezuela to use state funds to pay for the defense of its leader. The defense team for the Venezuelan leader withdrew its motion to dismiss the indictment, saying the Justice Department’s concession had rendered it moot, the report said. The move by the US Justice Department resolved the first major issue in the case against Maduro, it added. The defense for Maduro and his wife had previously sought to have the case dismissed, arguing that US authorities blocked payment for their legal representation under existing sanctions against Venezuela.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/im-decent-man-maduro-pleads-not-gulty-in-us-court-1123427144.html

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us, venezuela, nicolas maduro, us justice department