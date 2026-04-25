https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/us-authorities-allow-venezuela-to-pay-for-maduro-lawyers---reports-1124040102.html
US Authorities Allow Venezuela to Pay for Maduro Lawyers - Reports
US Authorities Allow Venezuela to Pay for Maduro Lawyers - Reports
Sputnik International
The US government has authorized Venezuelan authorities to pay for a lawyer for President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, who are being held in US custody, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing a letter from the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton.
2026-04-25T13:14+0000
2026-04-25T13:14+0000
2026-04-25T13:14+0000
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A Sputnik correspondent has previously reported that a judge saw no security risks for the United States in allowing Venezuela to use state funds to pay for the defense of its leader. The defense team for the Venezuelan leader withdrew its motion to dismiss the indictment, saying the Justice Department’s concession had rendered it moot, the report said. The move by the US Justice Department resolved the first major issue in the case against Maduro, it added. The defense for Maduro and his wife had previously sought to have the case dismissed, arguing that US authorities blocked payment for their legal representation under existing sanctions against Venezuela.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260105/im-decent-man-maduro-pleads-not-gulty-in-us-court-1123427144.html
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US Authorities Allow Venezuela to Pay for Maduro Lawyers - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US government has authorized Venezuelan authorities to pay for a lawyer for President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, who are being held in US custody, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing a letter from the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton.
A Sputnik correspondent has previously reported that a judge saw no security risks for the United States in allowing Venezuela to use state funds to pay for the defense of its leader.
The defense team for the Venezuelan leader withdrew its motion to dismiss the indictment, saying the Justice Department’s concession had rendered it moot, the report said. The move by the US Justice Department resolved the first major issue in the case against Maduro, it added.
The defense for Maduro and his wife had previously sought to have the case dismissed, arguing that US authorities blocked payment for their legal representation under existing sanctions against Venezuela.
On January 3, the US attacked Venezuela to capture Maduro and his wife. The presidential couple was taken to New York. US President Donald Trump said Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US.