https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/americans-war-fatigue-helps-educate-them-about-odessa-massacre---us-activist-1124069645.html
Americans’ War Fatigue Helps Educate Them About Odessa Massacre - US Activist
Americans’ War Fatigue Helps Educate Them About Odessa Massacre - US Activist
Sputnik International
Americans' wars fatigue is helping US antiwar activists attract more attention to the 2014 massacre in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, the coordinator of the Odessa Solidarity Campaign, Phil Wilayto, told RIA Novosti.
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"This at least makes it a little easier for antiwar activists to try to educate and mobilize more and more people to speak out and demand justice for the victims of the Odessa Massacre and all other crises caused by Washington," Wilayto said ahead of the 12th anniversary of the May 2, 2014, massacre of innocent people in Odessa. Wilayto pointed out that Americans "have no appetite for more war." He also noted the deteriorating economic situation and a drop in the Trump administration's approval ratings. On May 2, 2014, Ukrainian nationalists locked pro-federalist protesters in Odessa's Trade Unions House and set the building on fire. Almost 50 people died, and some 250 others were injured in clashes with the Ukrainian radicals, according to the United Nations. The clashes became one of the deadliest events during the Maidan and anti-Maidan demonstrations in Ukraine that started in late 2013.
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Americans’ War Fatigue Helps Educate Them About Odessa Massacre - US Activist
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Americans' wars fatigue is helping US antiwar activists attract more attention to the 2014 massacre in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, the coordinator of the Odessa Solidarity Campaign, Phil Wilayto, told RIA Novosti.
"This at least makes it a little easier for antiwar activists to try to educate and mobilize more and more people to speak out and demand justice for the victims of the Odessa Massacre and all other crises caused by Washington," Wilayto said ahead of the 12th anniversary of the May 2, 2014, massacre of innocent people in Odessa.
Wilayto pointed out that Americans "have no appetite for more war." He also noted the deteriorating economic situation and a drop in the Trump administration's approval ratings.
"According to the latest polls, more than half the people disapprove of his presidency, his handling of the economy, and his war against Iran," the activist said.
On May 2, 2014, Ukrainian nationalists locked pro-federalist protesters in Odessa's Trade Unions House and set the building on fire. Almost 50 people died, and some 250 others were injured in clashes with the Ukrainian radicals, according to the United Nations. The clashes became one of the deadliest events during the Maidan and anti-Maidan demonstrations in Ukraine that started in late 2013.