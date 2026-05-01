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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/americans-war-fatigue-helps-educate-them-about-odessa-massacre---us-activist-1124069645.html
Americans’ War Fatigue Helps Educate Them About Odessa Massacre - US Activist
Americans’ War Fatigue Helps Educate Them About Odessa Massacre - US Activist
Sputnik International
Americans' wars fatigue is helping US antiwar activists attract more attention to the 2014 massacre in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, the coordinator of the Odessa Solidarity Campaign, Phil Wilayto, told RIA Novosti.
2026-05-01T06:21+0000
2026-05-01T06:21+0000
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"This at least makes it a little easier for antiwar activists to try to educate and mobilize more and more people to speak out and demand justice for the victims of the Odessa Massacre and all other crises caused by Washington," Wilayto said ahead of the 12th anniversary of the May 2, 2014, massacre of innocent people in Odessa. Wilayto pointed out that Americans "have no appetite for more war." He also noted the deteriorating economic situation and a drop in the Trump administration's approval ratings. On May 2, 2014, Ukrainian nationalists locked pro-federalist protesters in Odessa's Trade Unions House and set the building on fire. Almost 50 people died, and some 250 others were injured in clashes with the Ukrainian radicals, according to the United Nations. The clashes became one of the deadliest events during the Maidan and anti-Maidan demonstrations in Ukraine that started in late 2013.
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Americans’ War Fatigue Helps Educate Them About Odessa Massacre - US Activist

06:21 GMT 01.05.2026
© Sputnik / Agency "Odessa-Media" / Go to the mediabankViolent unrest in Odessa on May 2, 2014
Violent unrest in Odessa on May 2, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2026
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Americans' wars fatigue is helping US antiwar activists attract more attention to the 2014 massacre in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, the coordinator of the Odessa Solidarity Campaign, Phil Wilayto, told RIA Novosti.
"This at least makes it a little easier for antiwar activists to try to educate and mobilize more and more people to speak out and demand justice for the victims of the Odessa Massacre and all other crises caused by Washington," Wilayto said ahead of the 12th anniversary of the May 2, 2014, massacre of innocent people in Odessa.
Wilayto pointed out that Americans "have no appetite for more war." He also noted the deteriorating economic situation and a drop in the Trump administration's approval ratings.
"According to the latest polls, more than half the people disapprove of his presidency, his handling of the economy, and his war against Iran," the activist said.
On May 2, 2014, Ukrainian nationalists locked pro-federalist protesters in Odessa's Trade Unions House and set the building on fire. Almost 50 people died, and some 250 others were injured in clashes with the Ukrainian radicals, according to the United Nations. The clashes became one of the deadliest events during the Maidan and anti-Maidan demonstrations in Ukraine that started in late 2013.
This picture taken on March 18, 2021, shows the Kremlin towers in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters. - Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 mocked Joe Biden for calling him a killer -- saying it takes one to know one -- as ties between Moscow and Washington sunk to new lows. US President Biden's comments sparked the biggest crisis between Russia and the United States in years, with Moscow recalling ambassador and warning that ties were on the brink of outright collapse. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2026
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Russia Hopes US Will Have More Opportunities to Engage in Dialogue on Ukraine - Kremlin
8 April, 10:09 GMT
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