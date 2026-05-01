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Araghchi, Lavrov Discuss Iranian Conflict Over Phone - Iranian Foreign Ministry
Araghchi, Lavrov Discuss Iranian Conflict Over Phone - Iranian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation, during which they discussed Iran's current initiatives and positions regarding the settlement of the conflict with the United States, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
2026-05-01T17:06+0000
2026-05-01T17:06+0000
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"The Iranian foreign minister discussed Iran's current positions and initiatives regarding ending the conflict with the United States and Israel during a phone conversation with Sergey Lavrov this evening," the ministry said on Telegram.
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Araghchi, Lavrov Discuss Iranian Conflict Over Phone - Iranian Foreign Ministry

17:06 GMT 01.05.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabank Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2026
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation, during which they discussed Iran's current initiatives and positions regarding the settlement of the conflict with the United States, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"The Iranian foreign minister discussed Iran's current positions and initiatives regarding ending the conflict with the United States and Israel during a phone conversation with Sergey Lavrov this evening," the ministry said on Telegram.
Emergency personnel and other people gather at the site of a damaged synagogue, following what Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency said was a U.S.-Israeli projectile, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, in this screen grab taken from a handout video released on April 7, 2026. I - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2026
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