https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/araghchi-lavrov-discuss-iranian-conflict-over-phone-iranian-foreign-ministry-1124072915.html

Araghchi, Lavrov Discuss Iranian Conflict Over Phone - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Araghchi, Lavrov Discuss Iranian Conflict Over Phone - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation, during which they discussed Iran's current initiatives and positions regarding the settlement of the conflict with the United States, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

2026-05-01T17:06+0000

2026-05-01T17:06+0000

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"The Iranian foreign minister discussed Iran's current positions and initiatives regarding ending the conflict with the United States and Israel during a phone conversation with Sergey Lavrov this evening," the ministry said on Telegram.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/us-operation-against-iran-costs-washington-100bln---iranian-foreign-minister-1124071757.html

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abbas araghchi, sergey lavrov, iran, russia