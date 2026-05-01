https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/us-operation-against-iran-costs-washington-100bln---iranian-foreign-minister-1124071757.html
US Operation Against Iran Costs Washington $100Bln - Iranian Foreign Minister
US Operation Against Iran Costs Washington $100Bln - Iranian Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The US operation against Iran cost Washington $100 billion, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday.
2026-05-01T12:43+0000
2026-05-01T12:43+0000
2026-05-01T13:15+0000
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"The Pentagon is lying. [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's gamble has directly cost America $100b so far, four times what is claimed," Araghchi said on X. The indirect costs to the US are even higher, the minister also said, adding that the operation costs each US household $500 a month, and these costs continue to rise. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and the US began a blockade of Iranian ports. Last week, US President Donald Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a peace proposal, while maintaining the naval blockade.
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US Operation Against Iran Costs Washington $100Bln - Iranian Foreign Minister
12:43 GMT 01.05.2026 (Updated: 13:15 GMT 01.05.2026)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The US operation against Iran cost Washington $100 billion, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday.
"The Pentagon is lying. [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's gamble has directly cost America $100b so far, four times what is claimed," Araghchi said on X.
The indirect costs to the US are even higher, the minister also said, adding that the operation costs each US household $500 a month, and these costs continue to rise.
On Wednesday, Pentagon Comptroller Jules Hurst III said that Washington's expenses on the conflict with Iran had reached approximately $25 billion.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.
Last week, US President Donald Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a peace proposal, while maintaining the naval blockade.