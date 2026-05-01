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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/us-operation-against-iran-costs-washington-100bln---iranian-foreign-minister-1124071757.html
US Operation Against Iran Costs Washington $100Bln - Iranian Foreign Minister
US Operation Against Iran Costs Washington $100Bln - Iranian Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The US operation against Iran cost Washington $100 billion, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday.
2026-05-01T12:43+0000
2026-05-01T13:15+0000
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"The Pentagon is lying. [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's gamble has directly cost America $100b so far, four times what is claimed," Araghchi said on X. The indirect costs to the US are even higher, the minister also said, adding that the operation costs each US household $500 a month, and these costs continue to rise. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and the US began a blockade of Iranian ports. Last week, US President Donald Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a peace proposal, while maintaining the naval blockade.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/iran-will-respond-with-long-term-strikes-to-us-attack-even-if-it-is-short-term---irgc-1124065954.html
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US Operation Against Iran Costs Washington $100Bln - Iranian Foreign Minister

12:43 GMT 01.05.2026 (Updated: 13:15 GMT 01.05.2026)
© REUTERS IRANIAN RED CRESCENT SOCIETYEmergency personnel and other people gather at the site of a damaged synagogue, following what Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency said was a U.S.-Israeli projectile, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, in this screen grab taken from a handout video released on April 7, 2026. I
Emergency personnel and other people gather at the site of a damaged synagogue, following what Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency said was a U.S.-Israeli projectile, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, in this screen grab taken from a handout video released on April 7, 2026. I - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2026
© REUTERS IRANIAN RED CRESCENT SOCIETY
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The US operation against Iran cost Washington $100 billion, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday.
"The Pentagon is lying. [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's gamble has directly cost America $100b so far, four times what is claimed," Araghchi said on X.
The indirect costs to the US are even higher, the minister also said, adding that the operation costs each US household $500 a month, and these costs continue to rise.

On Wednesday, Pentagon Comptroller Jules Hurst III said that Washington's expenses on the conflict with Iran had reached approximately $25 billion.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.
Last week, US President Donald Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a peace proposal, while maintaining the naval blockade.
A plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Will Respond With Long-Term Strikes to US Attack, Even If It Is Short-Term - IRGC
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