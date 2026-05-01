https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/china-protests-new-us-restrictions-in-telecommunications-sphere-1124069803.html
China Protests New US Restrictions in Telecommunications Sphere
China Protests New US Restrictions in Telecommunications Sphere
Sputnik International
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Friday that US restrictive measures in the areas of testing, certification, and telecommunications are undermining the stability of trade relations between the two countries, and Beijing strongly opposes Washington's actions.
2026-05-01T07:48+0000
2026-05-01T07:48+0000
2026-05-01T07:48+0000
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"These restrictive measures jeopardize the hard-won stability in China-US trade and economic relations… China expresses deep concern over this matter and strongly opposes such actions," the statement read. The commission has abandoned the principle of technological neutrality and "unjustifiably broadened the interpretation of the concept of national security," the ministry added. If these measures are ultimately implemented, they will lead to a serious disruption of the international trade and economic order and destabilize global production and supply chains in the telecommunications, electronics, and related sectors, the ministry said. If the US continues to act without regard for the views of others, China will resolutely take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, the statement added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260425/china-will-take-measures-to-protect-companies-amid-us-export-control-measures---ministry-1124039776.html
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China Protests New US Restrictions in Telecommunications Sphere
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Friday that US restrictive measures in the areas of testing, certification, and telecommunications are undermining the stability of trade relations between the two countries, and Beijing strongly opposes Washington's actions.
"These restrictive measures jeopardize the hard-won stability in China-US trade and economic relations… China expresses deep concern over this matter and strongly opposes such actions," the statement read.
In April, the US Federal Communications Commission proposed restrictive measures, including revoking accreditation for testing and certification bodies from countries that have not signed a special agreement with the US, the ministry said. The measures would also bar entities on a restricted list from conducting telecommunications activities in the US, it added.
The commission has abandoned the principle of technological neutrality and "unjustifiably broadened the interpretation of the concept of national security," the ministry added. If these measures are ultimately implemented, they will lead to a serious disruption of the international trade and economic order and destabilize global production and supply chains in the telecommunications, electronics, and related sectors, the ministry said.
If the US continues to act without regard for the views of others, China will resolutely take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, the statement added.