https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/iran-delivers-response-to-us-on-latest-changes-to-deal-ending-war---reports-1124072186.html

Iran Delivers Response to US on Latest Changes to Deal Ending War - Reports

Iran Delivers Response to US on Latest Changes to Deal Ending War - Reports

Sputnik International

Iran conveyed its response to the United States regarding the latest US-proposed amendments to the deal to end the conflict, Axios reported on Friday, citing a regional source.

2026-05-01T13:58+0000

2026-05-01T13:58+0000

2026-05-01T13:58+0000

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The response was reportedly delivered on Thursday through Pakistani mediators. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."

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