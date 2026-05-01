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Iran Delivers Response to US on Latest Changes to Deal Ending War - Reports
Iran Delivers Response to US on Latest Changes to Deal Ending War - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran conveyed its response to the United States regarding the latest US-proposed amendments to the deal to end the conflict, Axios reported on Friday, citing a regional source.
2026-05-01T13:58+0000
2026-05-01T13:58+0000
2026-05-01T13:58+0000
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The response was reportedly delivered on Thursday through Pakistani mediators. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."
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Iran Delivers Response to US on Latest Changes to Deal Ending War - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Iran conveyed its response to the United States regarding the latest US-proposed amendments to the deal to end the conflict, Axios reported on Friday, citing a regional source.
The response was reportedly delivered on Thursday through Pakistani mediators.
Also on Thursday, US President Donald Trump was briefed by Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Adm. Brad Cooper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine on new proposals for possible military action against Iran, two US officials told Axios, adding that the briefing lasted 45 minutes.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."