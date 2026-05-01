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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/iran-delivers-response-to-us-on-latest-changes-to-deal-ending-war---reports-1124072186.html
Iran Delivers Response to US on Latest Changes to Deal Ending War - Reports
Iran Delivers Response to US on Latest Changes to Deal Ending War - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran conveyed its response to the United States regarding the latest US-proposed amendments to the deal to end the conflict, Axios reported on Friday, citing a regional source.
2026-05-01T13:58+0000
2026-05-01T13:58+0000
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The response was reportedly delivered on Thursday through Pakistani mediators. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/us-operation-against-iran-costs-washington-100bln---iranian-foreign-minister-1124071757.html
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Iran Delivers Response to US on Latest Changes to Deal Ending War - Reports

13:58 GMT 01.05.2026
© AP Photo / Carlos BarriaA staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc.
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2026
© AP Photo / Carlos Barria
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Iran conveyed its response to the United States regarding the latest US-proposed amendments to the deal to end the conflict, Axios reported on Friday, citing a regional source.
The response was reportedly delivered on Thursday through Pakistani mediators.

Also on Thursday, US President Donald Trump was briefed by Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Adm. Brad Cooper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine on new proposals for possible military action against Iran, two US officials told Axios, adding that the briefing lasted 45 minutes.

Emergency personnel and other people gather at the site of a damaged synagogue, following what Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency said was a U.S.-Israeli projectile, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, in this screen grab taken from a handout video released on April 7, 2026. I - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Operation Against Iran Costs Washington $100Bln - Iranian Foreign Minister
12:43 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."
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