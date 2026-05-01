https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/russia-will-respond-to-attempts-to-impose-blockade-on-kaliningrad--foreign-ministry-1124069509.html

Russia Will Respond to Attempts to Impose Blockade on Kaliningrad – Foreign Ministry

Russia Will Respond to Attempts to Impose Blockade on Kaliningrad – Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Russia takes seriously statements in NATO and EU countries about a possible blockade of the Kaliningrad Region and will respond decisively to any such attempts, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Artyom Bulatov told Sputnik.

2026-05-01T03:57+0000

2026-05-01T03:57+0000

2026-05-01T04:45+0000

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"We take such public statements very seriously. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the authors of such suicidal tactical 'schemes,' who are clearly unaware of the military and political risks for their own countries that would arise if they were implemented. Any such attempts will be met with the most decisive response," Bulatov said. He said that in this regard, Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning of an "unprecedented escalation of the conflict" in the event of attempts to blockade the Kaliningrad Region was an important signal for NATO and the European Union. In December 2025, Putin, during his annual Q&A session combined with his end-of-year press conference, said Russia would eliminate threats to the Kaliningrad Region should they arise. He stressed that a possible blockade of the region could lead to a full-scale conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/russia-raises-alarm-over-nato-drills-aiming-to-strangle-kaliningrad-region-1124028372.html

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