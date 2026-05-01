https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/russian-foreign-ministry-confirms-visit-of-japanese-lawmaker-suzuki-to-moscow-on-may-3-5-1124071471.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Visit of Japanese Lawmaker Suzuki to Moscow on May 3-5
Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Visit of Japanese Lawmaker Suzuki to Moscow on May 3-5
Sputnik International
The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik on Friday that a member of the upper house of the Japanese parliament Muneo Suzuki will visit Moscow on May 3-5.
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"We confirm the visit of Muneo Suzuki, lawmaker of the upper house of the Japanese Parliament, to Moscow will take place on May 3-5. The information was received officially from the Japanese side," the ministry said. It is planned that Suzuki will be received at the Russian Foreign Ministry, other aspects of his visit program are being worked out, the ministry added.
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Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Visit of Japanese Lawmaker Suzuki to Moscow on May 3-5
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik on Friday that a member of the upper house of the Japanese parliament Muneo Suzuki will visit Moscow on May 3-5.
"We confirm the visit of Muneo Suzuki, lawmaker of the upper house of the Japanese Parliament, to Moscow will take place on May 3-5. The information was received officially from the Japanese side," the ministry said.
It is planned that Suzuki will be received at the Russian Foreign Ministry, other aspects of his visit program are being worked out, the ministry added.