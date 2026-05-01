https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/russian-troops-liberate-pokalyanoye-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124069952.html
Russian Troops Liberate Pokalyanoye Settlement in Kharkov Region
Russian Troops Liberate Pokalyanoye Settlement in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the Pokalyanoye settlement in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-05-01T09:38+0000
2026-05-01T09:38+0000
2026-05-01T09:38+0000
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"Yesterday, as a result of active actions by units of the North battlegroup, control was established over the settlement of Pokalyanoye in the Kharkov region," the statement said.The liberation of Pokalyanoye has allowed Russian forces to improve their tactical positions along the Kharkov front and disrupt Ukrainian supply routes in the area. The advance has forced Ukrainian troops to fall back to less favorable defensive lines, increasing Russia's operational leverage in the northern sector of the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/russian-troops-liberate-korchakovka-settlement-in-sumy-region-1124064211.html
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Russian Troops Liberate Pokalyanoye Settlement in Kharkov Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the Pokalyanoye settlement in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Yesterday, as a result of active actions by units of the North battlegroup, control was established over the settlement of Pokalyanoye in the Kharkov region," the statement said.
Ukraine lost over 2,045 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
over the past week
Over 1,270 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
, over 1,960 by the Vostok battlegroup
, over 1,340 by the Zapad battlegroup
, over 1,125 by the Yug battlegroup
, and up to 270 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defense destroyed a total of 2,628 aircraft-type drones in the past week, while the Black Sea Fleet destroyed 14 Ukrainian unmanned boats
Russian army has carried out six retaliatory strikes against enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, the fuel and energy complex of the armed forces of Ukraine
The liberation of Pokalyanoye has allowed Russian forces to improve their tactical positions along the Kharkov front and disrupt Ukrainian supply routes in the area.
The advance has forced Ukrainian troops to fall back to less favorable defensive lines, increasing Russia's operational leverage in the northern sector of the region.