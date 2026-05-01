https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/russian-troops-liberate-pokalyanoye-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124069952.html

Russian Troops Liberate Pokalyanoye Settlement in Kharkov Region

Russian Troops Liberate Pokalyanoye Settlement in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the Pokalyanoye settlement in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-05-01T09:38+0000

2026-05-01T09:38+0000

2026-05-01T09:38+0000

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"Yesterday, as a result of active actions by units of the North battlegroup, control was established over the settlement of Pokalyanoye in the Kharkov region," the statement said.The liberation of Pokalyanoye has allowed Russian forces to improve their tactical positions along the Kharkov front and disrupt Ukrainian supply routes in the area. The advance has forced Ukrainian troops to fall back to less favorable defensive lines, increasing Russia's operational leverage in the northern sector of the region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/russian-troops-liberate-korchakovka-settlement-in-sumy-region-1124064211.html

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