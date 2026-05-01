https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/trump-says-not-satisfied-with-latest-iran-proposal-on-deal-1124072746.html

Trump Says Not Satisfied With Latest Iran Proposal on Deal

Trump Says Not Satisfied With Latest Iran Proposal on Deal

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is not satisfied with the latest proposal from Iran regarding a possible deal.

2026-05-01T16:46+0000

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"They want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it, so we'll see what happens," Trump told reporters before departing for Ocala, Florida. Trump also said that the peace talks between Washington and Tehran are continuing over the phone because making trips to Pakistan is too time consuming. Trump added that Washington just had a conversation with Tehran, but said the discussions did not leave him pleased.Trump said he is not happy with Italy and Spain when asked about a potential US troop withdrawal from these European countries.The president linked his criticism to the two countries’ positions on Iran, claiming that both countries believe it is acceptable for Tehran to possess a nuclear weapon.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/trump-says-will-probably-consider-pulling-out-some-us-troops-from-spain-italy-1124069359.html

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