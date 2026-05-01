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Trump Says Not Satisfied With Latest Iran Proposal on Deal
Trump Says Not Satisfied With Latest Iran Proposal on Deal
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is not satisfied with the latest proposal from Iran regarding a possible deal.
2026-05-01T16:46+0000
2026-05-01T16:53+0000
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"They want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it, so we'll see what happens," Trump told reporters before departing for Ocala, Florida. Trump also said that the peace talks between Washington and Tehran are continuing over the phone because making trips to Pakistan is too time consuming. Trump added that Washington just had a conversation with Tehran, but said the discussions did not leave him pleased.Trump said he is not happy with Italy and Spain when asked about a potential US troop withdrawal from these European countries.The president linked his criticism to the two countries’ positions on Iran, claiming that both countries believe it is acceptable for Tehran to possess a nuclear weapon.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/trump-says-will-probably-consider-pulling-out-some-us-troops-from-spain-italy-1124069359.html
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Trump Says Not Satisfied With Latest Iran Proposal on Deal

16:46 GMT 01.05.2026 (Updated: 16:53 GMT 01.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is not satisfied with the latest proposal from Iran regarding a possible deal.
"They want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it, so we'll see what happens," Trump told reporters before departing for Ocala, Florida.
Trump also said that the peace talks between Washington and Tehran are continuing over the phone because making trips to Pakistan is too time consuming.
"They continue to work with us, but the trip [to Pakistan] is a very long one and we're doing everything in terms of negotiating right now telephonically," Trump told reporters prior to his departure for Florida.
Trump added that Washington just had a conversation with Tehran, but said the discussions did not leave him pleased.
Trump said he is not happy with Italy and Spain when asked about a potential US troop withdrawal from these European countries.
"I'm not happy with Italy, and I'm not happy with Spain," Trump told reporters prior to his departure to a Villages event in Florida.
The president linked his criticism to the two countries’ positions on Iran, claiming that both countries believe it is acceptable for Tehran to possess a nuclear weapon.
President Donald Trump speaks during an event for NCAA national champions in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2026
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Trump Says Will Probably Consider Pulling Out Some US Troops From Spain, Italy
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