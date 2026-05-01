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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/trump-says-will-probably-consider-pulling-out-some-us-troops-from-spain-italy-1124069359.html
Trump Says Will Probably Consider Pulling Out Some US Troops From Spain, Italy
Trump Says Will Probably Consider Pulling Out Some US Troops From Spain, Italy
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US President Donald Trump said that he will probably consider pulling out some US troops from Spain and Italy.
2026-05-01T03:42+0000
2026-05-01T04:43+0000
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Trump has previously sharply criticized Merz over his stance on Iran and nuclear weapons, saying that the United States is considering the possibility of reducing its contingent in Germany, and the decision would be made soon.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."On April 13, the US Navy began blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz. Washington maintains that non-Iranian vessels are free to sail the strait as long as they do not pay a toll to Tehran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/trump-says-us-needs-to-reassess-relations-with-nato-after-lack-of-support-against-iran-1123978277.html
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Trump Says Will Probably Consider Pulling Out Some US Troops From Spain, Italy

03:42 GMT 01.05.2026 (Updated: 04:43 GMT 01.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during an event for NCAA national champions in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaks during an event for NCAA national champions in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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US President Donald Trump said that he will probably consider pulling out some US troops from Spain and Italy.

"Yeah, probably, I probably will. Why shouldn't I? Italy has not been of any help to us, and Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible," Trump told reporters, when asked whether he will be considering pulling out troops from Spain and Italy, similarly to what he said about Germany.

Trump has previously sharply criticized Merz over his stance on Iran and nuclear weapons, saying that the United States is considering the possibility of reducing its contingent in Germany, and the decision would be made soon.
President Donald Trump, center, speaks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, left, during a group photo of NATO heads of state and government at the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2026
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Trump Says US Needs to Reassess Relations With NATO After Lack of Support Against Iran
13 April, 03:37 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."
On April 13, the US Navy began blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz. Washington maintains that non-Iranian vessels are free to sail the strait as long as they do not pay a toll to Tehran.
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