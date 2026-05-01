https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/trump-says-not-worried-about-depletion-of-us-arms-stocks-amid-iran-conflict-1124073039.html

Trump Says Not Worried About Depletion of US Arms Stocks Amid Iran Conflict

Trump Says Not Worried About Depletion of US Arms Stocks Amid Iran Conflict

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed concerns about depleting US weapons stocks due to the armed conflict with Iran.

2026-05-01T18:41+0000

2026-05-01T18:41+0000

2026-05-01T18:41+0000

us-israel war on iran

us

donald trump

weapons

depletion

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On April 21, Trump said that the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran was positive as it allowed the US military to replenish its ammunition stocks. "We have more than double what we had when this started. I am not worried," Trump told reporters when asked about reports that White House officials are worried about a significant reduction is the US inventory. On Monday, The Atlantic reported, citing two senior Trump administration officials, that Vice President JD Vance has on several occasions raised questions, behind closed doors, regarding the Department of War's depiction of the conflict with Iran, and whether the Pentagon has been objective in its assessments of US missile stockpiles. Reuters reported in April, citing sources, that the US has notified European countries of potential weapons delivery delays due to the need to prioritize military needs amid the conflict with Iran. The delays are expected to affect several European nations, including the Baltic and Scandinavian countries. The agency noted that European officials have complained that delays in US weapons deliveries are putting them in a difficult position. Separately, CBS News reported discontent from several Gulf nations over Washington's inability to adequately and quickly replenish their air-defense stocks amid Iran's retaliatory strikes across the region. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/us-centcoms-request-for-dark-eagle-missiles-shows-shortage-of-weapons-and-limited-options--1124067568.html

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