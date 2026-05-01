International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/trump-says-not-worried-about-depletion-of-us-arms-stocks-amid-iran-conflict-1124073039.html
Trump Says Not Worried About Depletion of US Arms Stocks Amid Iran Conflict
Trump Says Not Worried About Depletion of US Arms Stocks Amid Iran Conflict
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed concerns about depleting US weapons stocks due to the armed conflict with Iran.
2026-05-01T18:41+0000
2026-05-01T18:41+0000
us-israel war on iran
us
donald trump
weapons
depletion
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/10/1123829952_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b6b7e5a76969fe9dcfe8d33dbbebe076.jpg
On April 21, Trump said that the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran was positive as it allowed the US military to replenish its ammunition stocks. "We have more than double what we had when this started. I am not worried," Trump told reporters when asked about reports that White House officials are worried about a significant reduction is the US inventory. On Monday, The Atlantic reported, citing two senior Trump administration officials, that Vice President JD Vance has on several occasions raised questions, behind closed doors, regarding the Department of War's depiction of the conflict with Iran, and whether the Pentagon has been objective in its assessments of US missile stockpiles. Reuters reported in April, citing sources, that the US has notified European countries of potential weapons delivery delays due to the need to prioritize military needs amid the conflict with Iran. The delays are expected to affect several European nations, including the Baltic and Scandinavian countries. The agency noted that European officials have complained that delays in US weapons deliveries are putting them in a difficult position. Separately, CBS News reported discontent from several Gulf nations over Washington's inability to adequately and quickly replenish their air-defense stocks amid Iran's retaliatory strikes across the region. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/us-centcoms-request-for-dark-eagle-missiles-shows-shortage-of-weapons-and-limited-options--1124067568.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/10/1123829952_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d076c7695eb47d4debecb92552f8a1cb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, donald trump, weapons, depletion
us, donald trump, weapons, depletion

Trump Says Not Worried About Depletion of US Arms Stocks Amid Iran Conflict

18:41 GMT 01.05.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed concerns about depleting US weapons stocks due to the armed conflict with Iran.
On April 21, Trump said that the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran was positive as it allowed the US military to replenish its ammunition stocks.
"We have more than double what we had when this started. I am not worried," Trump told reporters when asked about reports that White House officials are worried about a significant reduction is the US inventory.
On Monday, The Atlantic reported, citing two senior Trump administration officials, that Vice President JD Vance has on several occasions raised questions, behind closed doors, regarding the Department of War's depiction of the conflict with Iran, and whether the Pentagon has been objective in its assessments of US missile stockpiles.
Artist notional rendering of the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon 'Dark Eagle' program. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2026
Analysis
US CENTCOM’s Request for Dark Eagle Missiles Shows Shortage of Weapons and Limited Options
Yesterday, 17:44 GMT
Reuters reported in April, citing sources, that the US has notified European countries of potential weapons delivery delays due to the need to prioritize military needs amid the conflict with Iran. The delays are expected to affect several European nations, including the Baltic and Scandinavian countries. The agency noted that European officials have complained that delays in US weapons deliveries are putting them in a difficult position.
Separately, CBS News reported discontent from several Gulf nations over Washington's inability to adequately and quickly replenish their air-defense stocks amid Iran's retaliatory strikes across the region.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала