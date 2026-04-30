https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/us-centcoms-request-for-dark-eagle-missiles-shows-shortage-of-weapons-and-limited-options--1124067568.html

US CENTCOM’s Request for Dark Eagle Missiles Shows Shortage of Weapons and Limited Options

US CENTCOM’s Request for Dark Eagle Missiles Shows Shortage of Weapons and Limited Options

Sputnik International

The request for untested hypersonic missiles for the Middle East arena exposes the US' failure to neutralize Iran’s launcher network, veteran war correspondent Elijah J. Magnier tells Sputnik.

2026-04-30T17:44+0000

2026-04-30T17:44+0000

2026-04-30T17:44+0000

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military & intelligence

elijah j. magnier

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us central command (centcom)

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iran

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"The Dark Eagle has reportedly not been declared fully operational in the past," Magnier says. "So when the US decided to deploy it, it signaled urgency, escalation pressure. And above all, shortage of suitable conventional weapons."The request also shows that earlier Pentagon statements that Iran’s launchers were fully destroyed did not match reality, the pundit continues.It was previously reported that the US Army intends to deploy Dark Eagle long-range hypersonic missiles against Iran.Dark Eagle Won't Change Balance of Power"By talking about the new type of missiles that obviously doesn't scare Iran, it shows also that the Americans are lacking options," he says.The war correspondent doesn't believe the US and Israel are in a position to achieve their declared objectives.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/iran-will-respond-with-long-term-strikes-to-us-attack-even-if-it-is-short-term---irgc-1124065954.html

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military & intelligence, elijah j. magnier, americans, israel, us central command (centcom), pentagon, iran, opinion