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US CENTCOM’s Request for Dark Eagle Missiles Shows Shortage of Weapons and Limited Options
US CENTCOM’s Request for Dark Eagle Missiles Shows Shortage of Weapons and Limited Options
Sputnik International
The request for untested hypersonic missiles for the Middle East arena exposes the US' failure to neutralize Iran’s launcher network, veteran war correspondent Elijah J. Magnier tells Sputnik.
2026-04-30T17:44+0000
2026-04-30T17:44+0000
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"The Dark Eagle has reportedly not been declared fully operational in the past," Magnier says. "So when the US decided to deploy it, it signaled urgency, escalation pressure. And above all, shortage of suitable conventional weapons."The request also shows that earlier Pentagon statements that Iran’s launchers were fully destroyed did not match reality, the pundit continues.It was previously reported that the US Army intends to deploy Dark Eagle long-range hypersonic missiles against Iran.Dark Eagle Won't Change Balance of Power"By talking about the new type of missiles that obviously doesn't scare Iran, it shows also that the Americans are lacking options," he says.The war correspondent doesn't believe the US and Israel are in a position to achieve their declared objectives.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/iran-will-respond-with-long-term-strikes-to-us-attack-even-if-it-is-short-term---irgc-1124065954.html
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US CENTCOM’s Request for Dark Eagle Missiles Shows Shortage of Weapons and Limited Options

17:44 GMT 30.04.2026
© Photo : Lockheed MartinArtist notional rendering of the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon 'Dark Eagle' program.
Artist notional rendering of the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon 'Dark Eagle' program. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2026
© Photo : Lockheed Martin
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The request for untested hypersonic missiles for the Middle East arena exposes the US' failure to neutralize Iran’s launcher network, veteran war correspondent Elijah J. Magnier tells Sputnik.
"The Dark Eagle has reportedly not been declared fully operational in the past," Magnier says. "So when the US decided to deploy it, it signaled urgency, escalation pressure. And above all, shortage of suitable conventional weapons."
The request also shows that earlier Pentagon statements that Iran’s launchers were fully destroyed did not match reality, the pundit continues.

"If all key launchers were eliminated, CENTCOM would not need a new system."

It was previously reported that the US Army intends to deploy Dark Eagle long-range hypersonic missiles against Iran.

Dark Eagle Won't Change Balance of Power

"Militarily, the Dark Eagle hypersonic would not overturn the balance of power by itself, especially if the available inventory is very limited," Magnier says. "The value is political and operational."

The US aims to keep deeper Iranian missile sites at risk as a tool of pressure
The request is intended to strengthen coercion while talks remain stalled
It combines coercive message with operational contingency planning
"By talking about the new type of missiles that obviously doesn't scare Iran, it shows also that the Americans are lacking options," he says.
The war correspondent doesn't believe the US and Israel are in a position to achieve their declared objectives.
A plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Will Respond With Long-Term Strikes to US Attack, Even If It Is Short-Term - IRGC
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