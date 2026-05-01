https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/us-national-debt-exceeds-size-of-economy-for-1st-time-since-end-of-world-war-ii--reports-1124071645.html
US National Debt Exceeds Size of Economy for 1st Time Since End of World War II – Reports
US National Debt Exceeds Size of Economy for 1st Time Since End of World War II – Reports
Sputnik International
The US national debt exceeded the size of the country's economy at the end of March for the first time since the end of World War II, Fox Business reported, citing data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
2026-05-01T12:42+0000
2026-05-01T12:42+0000
2026-05-01T12:42+0000
americas
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118676011_0:165:3055:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_d508b9009b0590e62be921421c46dd3c.jpg
The Bureau reportedly estimated on Thursday that the national debt held by public amounted to $31.27 trillion as of March 31. GDP at that time was estimated at $31.22 trillion, meaning the US national debt exceeded 100% of the country's economy. Last time such a situation was observed in 1946, when the percentage of public debt to GDP was 106%, the report read. On Thursday, Fitch Ratings suggested that US national debt, under its baseline scenario, would exceed 120% of GDP no later than 2027. The US public debt-to-GDP ratio was 116.6% in 2025, will reach 119.3% this year, and will increase to 122.2% in 2027, the agency estimated.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/us-has-no-leverage-against-china-in-rare-earths-market---expert-1124068780.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118676011_163:0:2894:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5e0d6dea4c2595ddd9a6f5252bb6e659.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us
US National Debt Exceeds Size of Economy for 1st Time Since End of World War II – Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US national debt exceeded the size of the country's economy at the end of March for the first time since the end of World War II, Fox Business reported, citing data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
The Bureau reportedly estimated on Thursday that the national debt held by public amounted to $31.27 trillion as of March 31. GDP at that time was estimated at $31.22 trillion, meaning the US national debt exceeded 100% of the country's economy.
Last time such a situation was observed in 1946, when the percentage of public debt to GDP was 106%, the report read.
On Thursday, Fitch Ratings suggested that US national debt, under its baseline scenario, would exceed 120% of GDP no later than 2027. The US public debt-to-GDP ratio was 116.6% in 2025, will reach 119.3% this year, and will increase to 122.2% in 2027, the agency estimated.