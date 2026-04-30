https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/us-has-no-leverage-against-china-in-rare-earths-market---expert-1124068780.html

US Has No Leverage Against China in Rare Earths Market - Expert

US Has No Leverage Against China in Rare Earths Market - Expert

Sputnik International

China holds all the cards when it comes to rare earth elements (REE) extraction, processing, and supply, Jeff J. Brown, China expert and founder of the Seek Truth From Facts Foundation, tells Sputnik.

2026-04-30T18:48+0000

2026-04-30T18:48+0000

2026-04-30T18:48+0000

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Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to China, the nation's Ministry of Natural Resources released data underscoring China's achievements in the REE sector.Presently, China controls 90% of the world’s REE processing and thus global supply chains and logisitcs. Moreover, the Chinese spent decades mastering techniques to achieve high-purity output at the lowest cost.Why are REEs Important?The Chinese bet on the REE research – and it paid off, according to the pundit.The West "sat on its hubristic laurels and did almost none of this," using China as a reliable supplier. Now the US is signing contracts worldwide to mine REE ore, but it’s struggling to catch up — the West remains far from becoming a high-volume processor on a par with China. "The US has no real leverage at all, except the tired old playbook of boycotts, blockades, sanctions and tariffs," Brown concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/china-dominance-of-rare-earths-poses-biggest-threat-for-transatlantic-allies---us-lawmaker-1123092913.html

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Ekaterina Blinova

china, us, economy, supply chain, pivot to asia, asia-pacific region, southeast asia, exploration, opinion