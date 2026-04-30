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Iran Will Respond With Long-Term Strikes to US Attack, Even If It Is Short-Term - IRGC
Iran Will Respond With Long-Term Strikes to US Attack, Even If It Is Short-Term - IRGC
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Iran will respond with long-term strikes to the US attack, even if it is short-term, Majid Mousavi, the commander of the aerospace forces of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said on Thursday.
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"We will respond with long-term strikes to enemy operations, even if they are short-term," the SNN broadcaster quoted Mousavi as saying.
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Iran Will Respond With Long-Term Strikes to US Attack, Even If It Is Short-Term - IRGC

12:40 GMT 30.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiA plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
A plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran will respond with long-term strikes to the US attack, even if it is short-term, Majid Mousavi, the commander of the aerospace forces of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said on Thursday.
"We will respond with long-term strikes to enemy operations, even if they are short-term," the SNN broadcaster quoted Mousavi as saying.

On Wednesday, Axios reported, citing three sources privy to the matter, that the US Central Command (CENTCOM) prepared a plan to conduct a "short and powerful" wave of strikes on Iran as negotiations for a peace settlement stall.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, attends the annual Quds, or Jerusalem Day rally in Tehran, Iran, on May 31, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2026
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