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Iran Will Respond With Long-Term Strikes to US Attack, Even If It Is Short-Term - IRGC
Iran Will Respond With Long-Term Strikes to US Attack, Even If It Is Short-Term - IRGC
Sputnik International
Iran will respond with long-term strikes to the US attack, even if it is short-term, Majid Mousavi, the commander of the aerospace forces of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said on Thursday.
2026-04-30T12:40+0000
2026-04-30T12:40+0000
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"We will respond with long-term strikes to enemy operations, even if they are short-term," the SNN broadcaster quoted Mousavi as saying.
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Iran Will Respond With Long-Term Strikes to US Attack, Even If It Is Short-Term - IRGC
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran will respond with long-term strikes to the US attack, even if it is short-term, Majid Mousavi, the commander of the aerospace forces of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said on Thursday.
"We will respond with long-term strikes to enemy operations, even if they are short-term," the SNN broadcaster quoted Mousavi as saying.
On Wednesday, Axios reported, citing three sources privy to the matter, that the US Central Command (CENTCOM) prepared a plan to conduct a "short and powerful" wave of strikes on Iran as negotiations for a peace settlement stall.