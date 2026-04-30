https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/iran-will-respond-with-long-term-strikes-to-us-attack-even-if-it-is-short-term---irgc-1124065954.html

Iran Will Respond With Long-Term Strikes to US Attack, Even If It Is Short-Term - IRGC

Iran Will Respond With Long-Term Strikes to US Attack, Even If It Is Short-Term - IRGC

Sputnik International

Iran will respond with long-term strikes to the US attack, even if it is short-term, Majid Mousavi, the commander of the aerospace forces of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said on Thursday.

2026-04-30T12:40+0000

2026-04-30T12:40+0000

2026-04-30T12:40+0000

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"We will respond with long-term strikes to enemy operations, even if they are short-term," the SNN broadcaster quoted Mousavi as saying.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/iran-to-continue-managing-persian-gulf-hormuz-strait-without-us-presence---supreme-leader-1124064779.html

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