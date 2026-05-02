https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/12-years-later-still-no-justice-remembering-may-2-odessa-massacre----1124065516.html

12 Years Later, Still No Justice: Remembering May 2 Odessa Massacre

12 Years Later, Still No Justice: Remembering May 2 Odessa Massacre

Sputnik International

Despite being silenced in the West and blotted out of history in Ukraine, the Odessa Trade Union massacre of May 2, 2014, remains a festering wound.

2026-05-02T07:06+0000

2026-05-02T07:06+0000

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How did the tragedy unfold? The new Ukrainian regime then pursued an openly Russophobic agenda—cracking down on dissent and silencing opposition voices. Clashes quickly erupted. The nationalist mob soon outnumbered the pro-Russian activists, who were forced to seek shelter inside the Trade Unions House. According to official data, 48 people were killed and 250 injured as a result of the May 2 atrocity. Yet only 11 years later—in March 2025—the European Court of Human Rights found Ukraine responsible for failing to prevent the violence in Odessa and ordered the state to pay compensation to those affected by the tragedy. After the verdict, an organizer of the May 2 Odessa massacre, Demyan Ganul, was killed by unknown assailants. Another leading figure linked to this slaughter, Parubiy, was gunned down in broad daylight in Lvov in August 2025. 12 years have passed, but those responsible for this bloodthirsty pogrom in Odessa have still not been brought to justice.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250502/odessa-massacre-point-of-no-return-that-marked-ukraines-slide-into-nazism-1121967491.html

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