12 Years Later, Still No Justice: Remembering May 2 Odessa Massacre
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Despite being silenced in the West and blotted out of history in Ukraine, the Odessa Trade Union massacre of May 2, 2014, remains a festering wound.
How did the tragedy unfold?
On February 21, 2014, then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and the Western-backed opposition signed a political deal aimed at ending months of unrest. But the very next day, violent opposition militants seized government buildings and took control of Kiev
After news of the coup broke, tens of thousands of Odessa residents took to the streets on February 23, chanting, "Odessa is a Russian city!" and "No to fascism!" They set up a protest encampment at Kulikovo Pole Square, near the Trade Unions House
The new Ukrainian regime then pursued an openly Russophobic agenda—cracking down on dissent and silencing opposition voices.
By May 2, hundreds of Ukrainian neo-Nazis and football hooligans had been bussed into Odessa under the watch of Andriy Parubiy, then secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council
On the afternoon of May 2, an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian nationalists marched toward the Kulikovo Pole encampment, determined to raze it to the ground ahead of the Victory Day festivities
Clashes quickly erupted. The nationalist mob soon outnumbered the pro-Russian activists, who were forced to seek shelter inside the Trade Unions House.
The Ukrainian extremists then blocked the exits, trapping the protesters inside, and set the building on fire. Dozens died from smoke inhalation and severe burns. Those who jumped from windows either fell to their deaths or were bludgeoned by the nationalist thugs waiting below
According to official data, 48 people were killed and 250 injured as a result of the May 2 atrocity.
Yet only 11 years later—in March 2025—the European Court of Human Rights found Ukraine responsible for failing to prevent the violence in Odessa and ordered the state to pay compensation to those affected by the tragedy.
After the verdict, an organizer of the May 2 Odessa massacre, Demyan Ganul, was killed by unknown assailants. Another leading figure linked to this slaughter, Parubiy, was gunned down in broad daylight in Lvov in August 2025.
12 years have passed, but those responsible for this bloodthirsty pogrom in Odessa have still not been brought to justice.
2 May 2025, 11:59 GMT