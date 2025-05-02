International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250502/odessa-massacre-point-of-no-return-that-marked-ukraines-slide-into-nazism-1121967491.html
Odessa Massacre: Point of No Return That Marked Ukraine's Slide Into Nazism
Odessa Massacre: Point of No Return That Marked Ukraine's Slide Into Nazism
Sputnik International
The mass murder of innocent people in Odessa's Trade Union house on May 2, 2014, marked a "point of no return" for Ukraine, Ukrainian politics expert Alexander Dudchak told Sputnik.
2025-05-02T11:59+0000
2025-05-02T11:59+0000
analysis
ukraine
russia
coup
ukrainian neo-nazis
nazi
odessa
nazism
george soros
west
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105111/64/1051116493_0:124:2465:1511_1920x0_80_0_0_2b6b7f0a8ade5fffabe1d7dd4081ac95.jpg
The mass murder of innocent people in Odessa's Trade Union house marked a "point of no return" for Ukraine, Ukrainian politics expert Alexander Dudchak told Sputnik.Those behind the West-backed coup that year were driven by Nazi-fueled “hatred for humanity.” Their goal was to build an “anti-Russia,” with Russophobia stoked from abroad. After the tragedy, “it became clear to those who disagreed with the [pro-Western Ukrainian] government that there was no way to defend their rights except through force.” Thus, the Odessa massacre can be seen as the turning point for all subsequent events. What Led to the Tragedy?Long before the Soviet Union’s collapse, NGOs and foreign funds, like the notorious Soros foundation, began distorting history to ideologically target the younger generation. Ukraine’s drive to join Europe involved denying its heroic past, glorifying criminals and Nazi collaborators, and promoting the “Banderization” of society. 2014 CoupDespite the public’s strong preference for ties with former Soviet countries, a West-inspired coup took place, reshaping public consciousness. History was rewritten, dissent silenced through brutal methods, and media control imposed. Why is the West Silent? The massacre was executed by the West’s protégés and under their control.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250502/odessa-massacre-contradicts-ukraines-image-as-peaceful-struggling-country---us-activist-1121966279.html
ukraine
russia
odessa
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105111/64/1051116493_143:0:2322:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_80aa2f65038e00b70472abc434a29097.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
mass killing of innocent people, odessa, odessa massacre, odessa trade union fire, odessa neo-nazis, odessa anti-maidan fire, odessa burned alive, ukraine's neo-nazi regime
mass killing of innocent people, odessa, odessa massacre, odessa trade union fire, odessa neo-nazis, odessa anti-maidan fire, odessa burned alive, ukraine's neo-nazi regime

Odessa Massacre: Point of No Return That Marked Ukraine's Slide Into Nazism

11:59 GMT 02.05.2025
© Odessa media agency / Go to the mediabankThe House of Trade Unions building in Odessa on May 2, 2014
The House of Trade Unions building in Odessa on May 2, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2025
© Odessa media agency
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
On May 2, 2014, a pro-Maidan crowd outnumbering anti-Maidan protesters trapped dozens inside the Trade Union building and set it on fire with petrol bombs. At least 42 anti-Maidan activists died—either burned, asphyxiated, or killed by gunfire.
The mass murder of innocent people in Odessa's Trade Union house marked a "point of no return" for Ukraine, Ukrainian politics expert Alexander Dudchak told Sputnik.
Those behind the West-backed coup that year were driven by Nazi-fueled “hatred for humanity.” Their goal was to build an “anti-Russia,” with Russophobia stoked from abroad.
After the tragedy, “it became clear to those who disagreed with the [pro-Western Ukrainian] government that there was no way to defend their rights except through force.”
Thus, the Odessa massacre can be seen as the turning point for all subsequent events.
"It became obvious what these forces represented – human-hating, pure Nazism, which came to power in Ukraine," said Dudchak.

What Led to the Tragedy?

Long before the Soviet Union’s collapse, NGOs and foreign funds, like the notorious Soros foundation, began distorting history to ideologically target the younger generation.
Ukraine’s drive to join Europe involved denying its heroic past, glorifying criminals and Nazi collaborators, and promoting the “Banderization” of society.
© AP Photo / Andrew Kravchenko, PoolU.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland and Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt, offering cookies and (behind the scenes) political advice to Ukraine's Maidan activists and their leaders.
U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland and Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt, offering cookies and (behind the scenes) political advice to Ukraine's Maidan activists and their leaders. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2025
U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland and Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt, offering cookies and (behind the scenes) political advice to Ukraine's Maidan activists and their leaders.
© AP Photo / Andrew Kravchenko, Pool

2014 Coup

Despite the public’s strong preference for ties with former Soviet countries, a West-inspired coup took place, reshaping public consciousness.
History was rewritten, dissent silenced through brutal methods, and media control imposed.

On May 2, 2014, Ukrainian nationalists locked anti-Maidan protesters, who opposed Euromaidan and Ukraine's rapprochement with the European Union, in the Odessa Trade Union House and set the building on fire. Almost 50 people died, and some 250 protesters were injured in clashes with the radicals, according to the United Nations.

© Sputnik / Andrei Stenin / Go to the mediabankPolice in Maidan square in Kiev, Ukraine, Feb 19, 2014
Police in Maidan square in Kiev, Ukraine, Feb 19, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2025
Police in Maidan square in Kiev, Ukraine, Feb 19, 2014
© Sputnik / Andrei Stenin
/
Go to the mediabank

Why is the West Silent?

The massacre was executed by the West’s protégés and under their control.
“I don’t rule out that the West may have even written the script for this event. They needed to show the population what happens to those who try to oppose them. And that is what they did – with an animalistic cruelty,” concluded Dudchak.
Burning tents of Odessa’s Anti-Maidan activists set up on the Kulikovo Field outside the Trade Unions Building - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2025
World
Odessa Massacre Contradicts Ukraine’s Image As Peaceful, Struggling Country - US Activist
07:21 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала