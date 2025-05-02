https://sputnikglobe.com/20250502/odessa-massacre-point-of-no-return-that-marked-ukraines-slide-into-nazism-1121967491.html

Odessa Massacre: Point of No Return That Marked Ukraine's Slide Into Nazism

The mass murder of innocent people in Odessa's Trade Union house on May 2, 2014, marked a "point of no return" for Ukraine, Ukrainian politics expert Alexander Dudchak told Sputnik.

The mass murder of innocent people in Odessa's Trade Union house marked a "point of no return" for Ukraine, Ukrainian politics expert Alexander Dudchak told Sputnik.Those behind the West-backed coup that year were driven by Nazi-fueled “hatred for humanity.” Their goal was to build an “anti-Russia,” with Russophobia stoked from abroad. After the tragedy, “it became clear to those who disagreed with the [pro-Western Ukrainian] government that there was no way to defend their rights except through force.” Thus, the Odessa massacre can be seen as the turning point for all subsequent events. What Led to the Tragedy?Long before the Soviet Union’s collapse, NGOs and foreign funds, like the notorious Soros foundation, began distorting history to ideologically target the younger generation. Ukraine’s drive to join Europe involved denying its heroic past, glorifying criminals and Nazi collaborators, and promoting the “Banderization” of society. 2014 CoupDespite the public’s strong preference for ties with former Soviet countries, a West-inspired coup took place, reshaping public consciousness. History was rewritten, dissent silenced through brutal methods, and media control imposed. Why is the West Silent? The massacre was executed by the West’s protégés and under their control.

