Odessa Massacre: Point of No Return That Marked Ukraine's Slide Into Nazism
© Odessa media agency / Go to the mediabankThe House of Trade Unions building in Odessa on May 2, 2014
On May 2, 2014, a pro-Maidan crowd outnumbering anti-Maidan protesters trapped dozens inside the Trade Union building and set it on fire with petrol bombs. At least 42 anti-Maidan activists died—either burned, asphyxiated, or killed by gunfire.
The mass murder of innocent people in Odessa's Trade Union house marked a "point of no return" for Ukraine, Ukrainian politics expert Alexander Dudchak told Sputnik.
Those behind the West-backed coup that year were driven by Nazi-fueled “hatred for humanity.” Their goal was to build an “anti-Russia,” with Russophobia stoked from abroad.
After the tragedy, “it became clear to those who disagreed with the [pro-Western Ukrainian] government that there was no way to defend their rights except through force.”
Thus, the Odessa massacre can be seen as the turning point for all subsequent events.
"It became obvious what these forces represented – human-hating, pure Nazism, which came to power in Ukraine," said Dudchak.
2014 Odessa massacre pushed Donbass residents to secede from Ukraine - Russian envoy— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) May 2, 2024
The May 2, 2014 massacre in the city of Odessa, when hundreds of pro-Russian protesters were trapped inside a burning building, pushed residents of Donbass to secede from Ukraine, Russian… pic.twitter.com/BapsPjxIvd
What Led to the Tragedy?
Long before the Soviet Union’s collapse, NGOs and foreign funds, like the notorious Soros foundation, began distorting history to ideologically target the younger generation.
Ukraine’s drive to join Europe involved denying its heroic past, glorifying criminals and Nazi collaborators, and promoting the “Banderization” of society.
© AP Photo / Andrew Kravchenko, PoolU.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland and Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt, offering cookies and (behind the scenes) political advice to Ukraine's Maidan activists and their leaders.
2014 Coup
Despite the public’s strong preference for ties with former Soviet countries, a West-inspired coup took place, reshaping public consciousness.
History was rewritten, dissent silenced through brutal methods, and media control imposed.
On May 2, 2014, Ukrainian nationalists locked anti-Maidan protesters, who opposed Euromaidan and Ukraine's rapprochement with the European Union, in the Odessa Trade Union House and set the building on fire. Almost 50 people died, and some 250 protesters were injured in clashes with the radicals, according to the United Nations.
© Sputnik / Andrei Stenin / Go to the mediabankPolice in Maidan square in Kiev, Ukraine, Feb 19, 2014
Police in Maidan square in Kiev, Ukraine, Feb 19, 2014
Why is the West Silent?
The massacre was executed by the West’s protégés and under their control.
“I don’t rule out that the West may have even written the script for this event. They needed to show the population what happens to those who try to oppose them. And that is what they did – with an animalistic cruelty,” concluded Dudchak.