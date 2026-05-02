https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/indonesia-announces-imminent-russian-oil-deliveries-and-discloses-supply-details-1124075166.html
Indonesia Announces Imminent Russian Oil Deliveries and Discloses Supply Details
Indonesia Announces Imminent Russian Oil Deliveries and Discloses Supply Details
Sputnik International
Russian oil supplies to Indonesia will begin soon, Indonesia’s Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said.
2026-05-02T16:06+0000
2026-05-02T16:06+0000
2026-05-02T16:06+0000
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"The most important thing is that we have all the reserves. And Russian oil will arrive soon," he told journalists.According to the minister, this will be part of the plan to purchase 150 million barrels of oil from Russia by the end of 2026. He emphasized that, given the current international situation, this will allow the country to secure all types of fuel - from diesel to various grades of gasoline.The minister explained that specific issues related to procurement mechanisms and prices will have to be resolved by businesses. Additionally, Indonesia is considering the possibility of importing liquefied petroleum gas from Russia, but this issue is still under discussion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/indonesia-eyes-irans-strategy-to-monetize-malacca-strait-1124029413.html
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Indonesia Announces Imminent Russian Oil Deliveries and Discloses Supply Details
Russian oil supplies to Indonesia will begin soon, Indonesia’s Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said.
"The most important thing is that we have all the reserves. And Russian oil will arrive soon," he told journalists.
According to the minister, this will be part of the plan to purchase 150 million barrels of oil from Russia by the end of 2026. He emphasized that, given the current international situation, this will allow the country to secure all types of fuel - from diesel to various grades of gasoline.
The minister explained that specific issues related to procurement mechanisms and prices will have to be resolved by businesses. Additionally, Indonesia is considering the possibility of importing liquefied petroleum gas from Russia, but this issue is still under discussion.