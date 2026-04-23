https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/indonesia-eyes-irans-strategy-to-monetize-malacca-strait-1124029413.html

Indonesia Eyes Iran’s Strategy to Monetize Malacca Strait

Indonesia Eyes Iran’s Strategy to Monetize Malacca Strait

Sputnik International

Indonesia's Foreign Minister Purbaya Yudha Sadewa has floated copying Iran's tax on the Strait of Hormuz for ships sailing the Strait of Malacca

2026-04-23T11:50+0000

2026-04-23T11:50+0000

2026-04-23T11:50+0000

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Indonesia "is not a peripheral country. We sit on a strategic global trade and energy route. Ships pass without charge—I'm not sure if that's right," Indonesia's FM told a symposium, musing that if split three ways “It could be quite substantial." President Prabowo Subianto echoed this notion earlier in April, pointing out that Indonesia controls 70% of East Asia's energy flows: "Are we aware how important we are?" Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore jointly manage the Strait of Malacca under international law (UNCLOS), and coordinate navigation safety and environmental protection (via Tripartite Technical Experts Group). The chokepoint - 2.8 km at its narrowest - links the Indian Ocean to the South China Sea and:Any disruption would push ships onto longer, far costlier detours around Indonesia—triggering instant spikes in oil prices, surging shipping costs, and fresh supply chain chaos.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/hormuz-crisis-spread-to-bab-al-mandab-strait-of-malacca-would-wipe-out-the-world-economy-1124015179.html

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