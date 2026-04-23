https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/indonesia-eyes-irans-strategy-to-monetize-malacca-strait-1124029413.html
Indonesia Eyes Iran’s Strategy to Monetize Malacca Strait
Indonesia Eyes Iran’s Strategy to Monetize Malacca Strait
Sputnik International
Indonesia's Foreign Minister Purbaya Yudha Sadewa has floated copying Iran's tax on the Strait of Hormuz for ships sailing the Strait of Malacca
2026-04-23T11:50+0000
2026-04-23T11:50+0000
2026-04-23T11:50+0000
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Indonesia "is not a peripheral country. We sit on a strategic global trade and energy route. Ships pass without charge—I'm not sure if that's right," Indonesia's FM told a symposium, musing that if split three ways “It could be quite substantial." President Prabowo Subianto echoed this notion earlier in April, pointing out that Indonesia controls 70% of East Asia's energy flows: "Are we aware how important we are?" Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore jointly manage the Strait of Malacca under international law (UNCLOS), and coordinate navigation safety and environmental protection (via Tripartite Technical Experts Group). The chokepoint - 2.8 km at its narrowest - links the Indian Ocean to the South China Sea and:Any disruption would push ships onto longer, far costlier detours around Indonesia—triggering instant spikes in oil prices, surging shipping costs, and fresh supply chain chaos.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260420/hormuz-crisis-spread-to-bab-al-mandab-strait-of-malacca-would-wipe-out-the-world-economy-1124015179.html
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world, strait of hormuz, strait of malacca, china, iran, indonesia, malaysia, singapore, south china sea
Indonesia Eyes Iran’s Strategy to Monetize Malacca Strait
Indonesia's Foreign Minister Purbaya Yudha Sadewa has floated copying Iran's tax on the Strait of Hormuz for ships sailing the Strait of Malacca—bordered by Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.
Indonesia "is not a peripheral country. We sit on a strategic global trade and energy route. Ships pass without charge—I'm not sure if that's right," Indonesia's FM told a symposium, musing that if split three ways “It could be quite substantial."
President Prabowo Subianto echoed this notion earlier in April, pointing out that Indonesia controls 70% of East Asia's energy flows: "Are we aware how important we are?"
Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore jointly manage the Strait of Malacca
under international law (UNCLOS), and coordinate navigation safety and environmental protection (via Tripartite Technical Experts Group).
The chokepoint - 2.8 km at its narrowest - links the Indian Ocean to the South China Sea
and:
carries ~30% of global maritime trade
moves 23–25M barrels of oil daily
supplies ~80% of China’s crude imports
Any disruption would push ships onto longer, far costlier detours around Indonesia—triggering instant spikes in oil prices, surging shipping costs, and fresh supply chain chaos.