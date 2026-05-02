https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/our-constitution-is-not-even-jamaican-document---top-lawyer-on-why-jamaica-must-become-republic--1124074883.html

'Our Constitution Is Not Even Jamaican Document' - Top Lawyer on Why Jamaica Must Become Republic

'Our Constitution Is Not Even Jamaican Document' - Top Lawyer on Why Jamaica Must Become Republic

Sputnik International

The British monarch is still Jamaica's head of state - even though the country is independent, Dr. Lloyd Barnett, one of Jamaica's leading constitutional experts, tells Sputnik.

2026-05-02T13:45+0000

2026-05-02T13:45+0000

2026-05-02T13:45+0000

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The 1962 Constitution was signed at Buckingham Palace with no Jamaican present - "unacceptable for a sovereign nation."A referendum is required, but political deadlock over abolishing the UK Privy Council remains a major hurdle Moving to a republic and “Jamaicanizing” the constitution will finish the political decolonization When Barbados became a republic in 2021 peacefully and without economic collapse, "they proved that this is possible" and Britain did not retaliate. Will Britain try to stop Jamaica? Officially, no. Soft pressure may be applied, however: "friendly advice," delaying tactics. But outright sabotage would cost London trust across the Caribbean, Barnett concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/trump-tells-congress-iran-hostilities-terminated-us-force-posture-still-being-updated-1124073227.html

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