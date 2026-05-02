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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/our-constitution-is-not-even-jamaican-document---top-lawyer-on-why-jamaica-must-become-republic--1124074883.html
'Our Constitution Is Not Even Jamaican Document' - Top Lawyer on Why Jamaica Must Become Republic
'Our Constitution Is Not Even Jamaican Document' - Top Lawyer on Why Jamaica Must Become Republic
Sputnik International
The British monarch is still Jamaica's head of state - even though the country is independent, Dr. Lloyd Barnett, one of Jamaica's leading constitutional experts, tells Sputnik.
2026-05-02T13:45+0000
2026-05-02T13:45+0000
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The 1962 Constitution was signed at Buckingham Palace with no Jamaican present - "unacceptable for a sovereign nation."A referendum is required, but political deadlock over abolishing the UK Privy Council remains a major hurdle Moving to a republic and “Jamaicanizing” the constitution will finish the political decolonization When Barbados became a republic in 2021 peacefully and without economic collapse, "they proved that this is possible" and Britain did not retaliate. Will Britain try to stop Jamaica? Officially, no. Soft pressure may be applied, however: "friendly advice," delaying tactics. But outright sabotage would cost London trust across the Caribbean, Barnett concludes.
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'Our Constitution Is Not Even Jamaican Document' - Top Lawyer on Why Jamaica Must Become Republic

13:45 GMT 02.05.2026
© AP Photo / Ted S. WarrenThe British flag is seen at half mast.
The British flag is seen at half mast. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2026
© AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
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The British monarch is still Jamaica's head of state — even though the country is independent, Dr. Lloyd Barnett, one of Jamaica's leading constitutional experts, tells Sputnik.
The 1962 Constitution was signed at Buckingham Palace with no Jamaican present - "unacceptable for a sovereign nation."
A referendum is required, but political deadlock over abolishing the UK Privy Council remains a major hurdle
Moving to a republic and “Jamaicanizing” the constitution will finish the political decolonization When Barbados became a republic in 2021 peacefully and without economic collapse, "they proved that this is possible" and Britain did not retaliate.
Will Britain try to stop Jamaica? Officially, no. Soft pressure may be applied, however: "friendly advice," delaying tactics. But outright sabotage would cost London trust across the Caribbean, Barnett concludes.
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2026
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