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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/trump-tells-congress-iran-hostilities-terminated-us-force-posture-still-being-updated-1124073227.html
Trump Tells Congress Iran Hostilities Terminated, US Force Posture Still Being Updated
Trump Tells Congress Iran Hostilities Terminated, US Force Posture Still Being Updated
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that hostilities against Iran, which began on February 28, have terminated, though the Pentagon continues to update its military posture in the region as the threat remains.
2026-05-02T03:16+0000
2026-05-02T04:32+0000
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"On April 7, 2026, I ordered a 2-week ceasefire. The ceasefire has since been extended. There has been no exchange of fire between United States Forces and Iran since April 7, 2026. The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated," Trump said in a letter to Congress as the Iran campaign hit the 60-day legal limit for unauthorized wars. He added that despite the success of the military campaign, Iran still poses a significant threat to the United States. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."On April 13, the US Navy began blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz. Washington maintains that non-Iranian vessels are free to sail the strait as long as they do not pay a toll to Tehran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/trump-says-not-worried-about-depletion-of-us-arms-stocks-amid-iran-conflict-1124073039.html
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Trump Tells Congress Iran Hostilities Terminated, US Force Posture Still Being Updated

03:16 GMT 02.05.2026 (Updated: 04:32 GMT 02.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Information Technician Second Class Ruskin NavalThe aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday. File photo.
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2026
© AP Photo / Information Technician Second Class Ruskin Naval
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US President Donald Trump said on Friday that hostilities against Iran, which began on February 28, have terminated, though the Pentagon continues to update its military posture in the region as the threat remains.
"On April 7, 2026, I ordered a 2-week ceasefire. The ceasefire has since been extended. There has been no exchange of fire between United States Forces and Iran since April 7, 2026. The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated," Trump said in a letter to Congress as the Iran campaign hit the 60-day legal limit for unauthorized wars.
He added that despite the success of the military campaign, Iran still poses a significant threat to the United States.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday, March 15, 2026, en route from West Palm Beach, Fla. to Joint Base Andrews, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Says Not Worried About Depletion of US Arms Stocks Amid Iran Conflict
Yesterday, 18:41 GMT
"Accordingly, the Department of War continues to update its force posture in the AOR [area of responsibility] in select countries, as necessary and appropriate, to address Iranian and Iranian proxy forces' threats and to protect the United States and its allies and partners," the letter added.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."
On April 13, the US Navy began blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz. Washington maintains that non-Iranian vessels are free to sail the strait as long as they do not pay a toll to Tehran.
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