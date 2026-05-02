https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/trump-tells-congress-iran-hostilities-terminated-us-force-posture-still-being-updated-1124073227.html

Trump Tells Congress Iran Hostilities Terminated, US Force Posture Still Being Updated

Trump Tells Congress Iran Hostilities Terminated, US Force Posture Still Being Updated

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that hostilities against Iran, which began on February 28, have terminated, though the Pentagon continues to update its military posture in the region as the threat remains.

2026-05-02T03:16+0000

2026-05-02T03:16+0000

2026-05-02T04:32+0000

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"On April 7, 2026, I ordered a 2-week ceasefire. The ceasefire has since been extended. There has been no exchange of fire between United States Forces and Iran since April 7, 2026. The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated," Trump said in a letter to Congress as the Iran campaign hit the 60-day legal limit for unauthorized wars. He added that despite the success of the military campaign, Iran still poses a significant threat to the United States. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal."On April 13, the US Navy began blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz. Washington maintains that non-Iranian vessels are free to sail the strait as long as they do not pay a toll to Tehran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/trump-says-not-worried-about-depletion-of-us-arms-stocks-amid-iran-conflict-1124073039.html

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