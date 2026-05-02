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Pentagon Confirms Decision to Withdraw 5,000 American Troops From Germany Within Year
Pentagon Confirms Decision to Withdraw 5,000 American Troops From Germany Within Year
Sputnik International
Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed to RIA Novosti the Pentagon's decision to withdraw 5,000 American troops from Germany within a year.
2026-05-02T03:36+0000
2026-05-02T04:36+0000
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"The Secretary of War has ordered the withdrawal of approximately 5,000 troops from Germany. This decision follows a thorough review of the Department’s force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground. We expect the withdrawal to be completed over the next six to twelve months," Parnell said.Trump has previously sharply criticized Merz over his stance on Iran and nuclear weapons, saying that the United States is considering the possibility of reducing its contingent in Germany, and the decision would be made soon.
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Pentagon Confirms Decision to Withdraw 5,000 American Troops From Germany Within Year

03:36 GMT 02.05.2026 (Updated: 04:36 GMT 02.05.2026)
© AP PhotoUS airmen look at a GBU-57, or the Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb, at Whiteman Air Base in Missouri.
US airmen look at a GBU-57, or the Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb, at Whiteman Air Base in Missouri. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2026
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Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed to RIA Novosti the Pentagon's decision to withdraw 5,000 American troops from Germany within a year.
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2021, file photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. A State Department report says the department failed to do enough contingency planning before the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan. The review repeatedly blames the administration of former President Donald Trump for not doing enough planning or processing of visas after beginning the withdrawal. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2026
Analysis
'Unwinnable’ US War in Afghanistan Exposed Systemic NATO Failure – Ex-DoD Official
Yesterday, 15:25 GMT
"The Secretary of War has ordered the withdrawal of approximately 5,000 troops from Germany. This decision follows a thorough review of the Department’s force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground. We expect the withdrawal to be completed over the next six to twelve months," Parnell said.
Trump has previously sharply criticized Merz over his stance on Iran and nuclear weapons, saying that the United States is considering the possibility of reducing its contingent in Germany, and the decision would be made soon.
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