https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/pentagon-confirms-decision-to-withdraw-5000-american-troops-from-germany-within-year-1124073362.html
Pentagon Confirms Decision to Withdraw 5,000 American Troops From Germany Within Year
Pentagon Confirms Decision to Withdraw 5,000 American Troops From Germany Within Year
Sputnik International
Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed to RIA Novosti the Pentagon's decision to withdraw 5,000 American troops from Germany within a year.
2026-05-02T03:36+0000
2026-05-02T03:36+0000
2026-05-02T04:36+0000
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"The Secretary of War has ordered the withdrawal of approximately 5,000 troops from Germany. This decision follows a thorough review of the Department’s force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground. We expect the withdrawal to be completed over the next six to twelve months," Parnell said.Trump has previously sharply criticized Merz over his stance on Iran and nuclear weapons, saying that the United States is considering the possibility of reducing its contingent in Germany, and the decision would be made soon.
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Pentagon Confirms Decision to Withdraw 5,000 American Troops From Germany Within Year
03:36 GMT 02.05.2026 (Updated: 04:36 GMT 02.05.2026)
Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed to RIA Novosti the Pentagon's decision to withdraw 5,000 American troops from Germany within a year.
"The Secretary of War has ordered the withdrawal of approximately 5,000 troops from Germany. This decision follows a thorough review of the Department’s force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground. We expect the withdrawal to be completed over the next six to twelve months," Parnell said.
Trump has previously sharply criticized Merz over his stance on Iran and nuclear weapons, saying that the United States is considering the possibility of reducing its contingent in Germany, and the decision would be made soon.