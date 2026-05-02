https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/pentagon-confirms-decision-to-withdraw-5000-american-troops-from-germany-within-year-1124073362.html

Pentagon Confirms Decision to Withdraw 5,000 American Troops From Germany Within Year

Pentagon Confirms Decision to Withdraw 5,000 American Troops From Germany Within Year

Sputnik International

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed to RIA Novosti the Pentagon's decision to withdraw 5,000 American troops from Germany within a year.

2026-05-02T03:36+0000

2026-05-02T03:36+0000

2026-05-02T04:36+0000

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"The Secretary of War has ordered the withdrawal of approximately 5,000 troops from Germany. This decision follows a thorough review of the Department’s force posture in Europe and is in recognition of theater requirements and conditions on the ground. We expect the withdrawal to be completed over the next six to twelve months," Parnell said.Trump has previously sharply criticized Merz over his stance on Iran and nuclear weapons, saying that the United States is considering the possibility of reducing its contingent in Germany, and the decision would be made soon.

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