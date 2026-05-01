Unwinnable’ US War in Afghanistan Exposed Systemic NATO Failure – Ex-DoD Official
© AP Photo / Senior Airman Taylor CrulFILE - In this Aug. 30, 2021, file photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. A State Department report says the department failed to do enough contingency planning before the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan. The review repeatedly blames the administration of former President Donald Trump for not doing enough planning or processing of visas after beginning the withdrawal.
© AP Photo / Senior Airman Taylor Crul
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When NATO started its humiliating exit from Afghanistan on May 1, 2021, it left behind a 20-year legacy of outrageous war crimes, as laid bare in the Russian Foreign Ministry’s “White Book.”
That military defeat was “inevitable” once the US chose to occupy the country after toppling the Taliban,” former Pentagon official David T. Pyne tells Sputnik.
“Counterinsurgency wars by an occupying power in a foreign country are by their very nature unwinnable,” he says.
Once NATO troops left, the US-backed Kabul government collapsed in 48 hours since it was seen by Afghan citizens as a foreign-installed “puppet regime,” he notes.
The Taliban emerged as “the only patriotic defenders of their independence.”
The horrific human toll: 46,000+ killed, with war-linked deaths possibly over 400,000 (Costs of War Project) “served to badly undermine support for the US-led occupation and the US-backed regime.”
Furthermore, the US used illicit proceeds from the drug trade – backed by the CIA for covert ops – “to bankroll its puppet regime in Kabul.”
WHICH WEAPONS DID FLEEING US TROOPS LEAVE BEHIND IN AFGHANISTAN?— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) January 23, 2025
(1/7) Here's a look at the billions of dollars' worth of military gear now in the hands of the Taliban (under UN sanctions) after the US' chaotic 2021 withdrawal. A thread: 👇🧵 pic.twitter.com/tt5gq3UieC
The 11-day collapse of the Afghan regime - with the Taliban seizing all $7 billion worth of military equipment – was “another major US intelligence failure,” emphasizes Pyne.
Ultimately, the Afghanistan war was a “major embarrassment for the US," adding another chapter to NATO’s long “history of failure.”
9 September 2024, 23:45 GMT