International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/unwinnable-us-war-in-afghanistan-exposed-systemic-nato-failure--ex-dod-official-1124072381.html
Unwinnable’ US War in Afghanistan Exposed Systemic NATO Failure – Ex-DoD Official
Unwinnable’ US War in Afghanistan Exposed Systemic NATO Failure – Ex-DoD Official
Sputnik International
US military defeat in Afghanistan was “inevitable” once the US chose to occupy the country after toppling the Taliban,” former Pentagon official David T. Pyne tells Sputnik.
2026-05-01T15:25+0000
2026-05-01T15:25+0000
analysis
afghanistan
us forces afghanistan
taliban
nato
kabul
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113869148_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a87222bd810d238d0173fd87f1e83412.jpg
That military defeat was “inevitable” once the US chose to occupy the country after toppling the Taliban,” former Pentagon official David T. Pyne tells Sputnik. Once NATO troops left, the US-backed Kabul government collapsed in 48 hours since it was seen by Afghan citizens as a foreign-installed “puppet regime,” he notes. The Taliban emerged as “the only patriotic defenders of their independence.” The horrific human toll: 46,000+ killed, with war-linked deaths possibly over 400,000 (Costs of War Project) “served to badly undermine support for the US-led occupation and the US-backed regime.” Furthermore, the US used illicit proceeds from the drug trade – backed by the CIA for covert ops – “to bankroll its puppet regime in Kabul.”The 11-day collapse of the Afghan regime - with the Taliban seizing all $7 billion worth of military equipment – was “another major US intelligence failure,” emphasizes Pyne. Ultimately, the Afghanistan war was a “major embarrassment for the US," adding another chapter to NATO’s long “history of failure.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240909/who-is-to-blame-for-the-us-afghanistan-withdrawal-failure-1120090266.html
afghanistan
kabul
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113869148_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_682329b9ddc7c36869e94a6c324b0427.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan, us forces afghanistan, taliban, nato, kabul, us
afghanistan, us forces afghanistan, taliban, nato, kabul, us

Unwinnable’ US War in Afghanistan Exposed Systemic NATO Failure – Ex-DoD Official

15:25 GMT 01.05.2026
© AP Photo / Senior Airman Taylor CrulFILE - In this Aug. 30, 2021, file photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. A State Department report says the department failed to do enough contingency planning before the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan. The review repeatedly blames the administration of former President Donald Trump for not doing enough planning or processing of visas after beginning the withdrawal.
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2021, file photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. A State Department report says the department failed to do enough contingency planning before the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan. The review repeatedly blames the administration of former President Donald Trump for not doing enough planning or processing of visas after beginning the withdrawal. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2026
© AP Photo / Senior Airman Taylor Crul
Subscribe
When NATO started its humiliating exit from Afghanistan on May 1, 2021, it left behind a 20-year legacy of outrageous war crimes, as laid bare in the Russian Foreign Ministry’s “White Book.”
That military defeat was “inevitable” once the US chose to occupy the country after toppling the Taliban,” former Pentagon official David T. Pyne tells Sputnik.
“Counterinsurgency wars by an occupying power in a foreign country are by their very nature unwinnable,” he says.
Once NATO troops left, the US-backed Kabul government collapsed in 48 hours since it was seen by Afghan citizens as a foreign-installed “puppet regime,” he notes.
The Taliban emerged as “the only patriotic defenders of their independence.”
The horrific human toll: 46,000+ killed, with war-linked deaths possibly over 400,000 (Costs of War Project) “served to badly undermine support for the US-led occupation and the US-backed regime.”
Furthermore, the US used illicit proceeds from the drug trade – backed by the CIA for covert ops – “to bankroll its puppet regime in Kabul.”
The 11-day collapse of the Afghan regime - with the Taliban seizing all $7 billion worth of military equipment – was “another major US intelligence failure,” emphasizes Pyne.
Ultimately, the Afghanistan war was a “major embarrassment for the US," adding another chapter to NATO’s long “history of failure.”
In this combination of photos, President Joe Biden speaks on Aug. 10, 2023, in Salt Lake City, from left, former President Donald Trump speaks on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2024
Analysis
Who is to Blame for the US Afghanistan Withdrawal Failure?
9 September 2024, 23:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала