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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/russian-forces-liberate-settlement-of-miropolye-in-sumy-region-1124073823.html
Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Miropolye in Sumy Region
Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Miropolye in Sumy Region
Sputnik International
Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Miropolye in Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-05-02T09:53+0000
2026-05-02T09:54+0000
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"As a result of active and decisive actions of units of the Sever battlegroup, control has been established over the village of Miropolye in Sumy region," the ministry said in a daily bulletin.The coordinated pressure across multiple Russian battlegroups has led to a measurable collapse in Ukrainian defensive cohesion along the northern frontier. By systematically dismantling both forward staging areas and rear energy nodes, Russian forces have effectively crippled Ukraine's ability to sustain drone operations and rotate fresh reserves to the front.
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Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Miropolye in Sumy Region

09:53 GMT 02.05.2026 (Updated: 09:54 GMT 02.05.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian snipers of the special-purpose unit of the Battlegroup Tsentr move to a position
Russian snipers of the special-purpose unit of the Battlegroup Tsentr move to a position - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Miropolye in Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of active and decisive actions of units of the Sever battlegroup, control has been established over the village of Miropolye in Sumy region," the ministry said in a daily bulletin.
Ukraine lost over 310 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup, up to 250 soldiers were eliminated by Russia's Sever battlegroup, up to 275 by the Tsentr battlegroup
Up to 200 Ukraine's servicemen were neutralized by the Zapad battlegroup, up to 120 by the Yug battlegroup, and over 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian forces also struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities used by its armed forces. Drone assembly and launch sites were also damaged
Russian air defense systems downed 505 fixed-wing drones, five guided aerial bombs, and two US-made HIMARS rockets
Burning tents of Odessa’s Anti-Maidan activists set up on the Kulikovo Field outside the Trade Unions Building - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Special Military Operation Success Will Guarantee Justice for Those Killed in Odessa — MFA Spox
08:01 GMT
The coordinated pressure across multiple Russian battlegroups has led to a measurable collapse in Ukrainian defensive cohesion along the northern frontier.
By systematically dismantling both forward staging areas and rear energy nodes, Russian forces have effectively crippled Ukraine's ability to sustain drone operations and rotate fresh reserves to the front.
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