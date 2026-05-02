https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/russian-forces-liberate-settlement-of-miropolye-in-sumy-region-1124073823.html

Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Miropolye in Sumy Region

Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Miropolye in Sumy Region

Sputnik International

Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Miropolye in Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-05-02T09:53+0000

2026-05-02T09:53+0000

2026-05-02T09:54+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

russia

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1e/1121306508_0:0:3094:1740_1920x0_80_0_0_e1fba03930a5e95a745109ec2f0f9add.jpg

"As a result of active and decisive actions of units of the Sever battlegroup, control has been established over the village of Miropolye in Sumy region," the ministry said in a daily bulletin.The coordinated pressure across multiple Russian battlegroups has led to a measurable collapse in Ukrainian defensive cohesion along the northern frontier. By systematically dismantling both forward staging areas and rear energy nodes, Russian forces have effectively crippled Ukraine's ability to sustain drone operations and rotate fresh reserves to the front.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/special-military-operation-success-will-guarantee-justice-for-those-killed-in-odessa--mfa-spox-1124073673.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, russia, ukraine