https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/special-military-operation-success-will-guarantee-justice-for-those-killed-in-odessa--mfa-spox-1124073673.html

Special Military Operation Success Will Guarantee Justice for Those Killed in Odessa — MFA Spox

Special Military Operation Success Will Guarantee Justice for Those Killed in Odessa — MFA Spox

Sputnik International

On May 2, 2014,Ukrainian nationalists set fire to the Trade Unions House in Odessa, trapping inside anti-Maidan activists who protested against the coup in Ukraine, which resulted in 48 people killed and over 250 injured.

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russia's special operation in ukraine

maria zakharova

odessa

ukraine

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"A guarantee of justice for the victims of the monstrous crime in the Odessa Trade Unions House will be the successful achievement of the goals and objectives of the special military operation," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary on the anniversary of the tragedy in Odessa.Ukraine is unwilling to investigate the tragedy in Odessa, despite promising to do so, while Europeans simply ignore this, Zakharova said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/12-years-later-still-no-justice-remembering-may-2-odessa-massacre----1124065516.html

odessa

ukraine

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maria zakharova, odessa, ukraine