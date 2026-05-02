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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/special-military-operation-success-will-guarantee-justice-for-those-killed-in-odessa--mfa-spox-1124073673.html
Special Military Operation Success Will Guarantee Justice for Those Killed in Odessa — MFA Spox
Special Military Operation Success Will Guarantee Justice for Those Killed in Odessa — MFA Spox
Sputnik International
On May 2, 2014,Ukrainian nationalists set fire to the Trade Unions House in Odessa, trapping inside anti-Maidan activists who protested against the coup in Ukraine, which resulted in 48 people killed and over 250 injured.
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"A guarantee of justice for the victims of the monstrous crime in the Odessa Trade Unions House will be the successful achievement of the goals and objectives of the special military operation," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary on the anniversary of the tragedy in Odessa.Ukraine is unwilling to investigate the tragedy in Odessa, despite promising to do so, while Europeans simply ignore this, Zakharova said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/12-years-later-still-no-justice-remembering-may-2-odessa-massacre----1124065516.html
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Special Military Operation Success Will Guarantee Justice for Those Killed in Odessa — MFA Spox

08:01 GMT 02.05.2026 (Updated: 08:19 GMT 02.05.2026)
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Polischyuk / Go to the mediabankBurning tents of Odessa’s Anti-Maidan activists set up on the Kulikovo Field outside the Trade Unions Building
Burning tents of Odessa’s Anti-Maidan activists set up on the Kulikovo Field outside the Trade Unions Building - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2026
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On May 2, 2014,Ukrainian nationalists set fire to the Trade Unions House in Odessa, trapping inside anti-Maidan activists who protested against the coup in Ukraine, which resulted in 48 people killed and over 250 injured.
"A guarantee of justice for the victims of the monstrous crime in the Odessa Trade Unions House will be the successful achievement of the goals and objectives of the special military operation," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary on the anniversary of the tragedy in Odessa.
Ukraine is unwilling to investigate the tragedy in Odessa, despite promising to do so, while Europeans simply ignore this, Zakharova said.
"This has no effect on the financial and moral assistance to Kiev. It is obvious that in modern Europe, encouraging Nazism and financing terrorism has become a tradition," she stressed.
Odessa, 2 May 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2026
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12 Years Later, Still No Justice: Remembering May 2 Odessa Massacre
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