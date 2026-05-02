https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/seven-opec-countries-plan-to-increase-oil-production-limits-1124075017.html

Seven OPEC+ Countries Plan to Increase Oil Production Limits

Seven OPEC+ Countries Plan to Increase Oil Production Limits

Sputnik International

Seven OPEC+ countries (Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan, and Oman) have preliminarily agreed to increase the target oil production level by approximately 188,000 barrels per day in June, despite the UAE leaving the alliance, media reports.

2026-05-02T15:25+0000

2026-05-02T15:25+0000

2026-05-02T15:25+0000

world

opec

uae

russia

saudi arabia

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095554781_45:0:2841:1573_1920x0_80_0_0_c6379d9b000b1d2104a38b74be85db40.jpg

"Seven OPEC+ countries have an agreement in principle to raise ​oil output targets by about 188,000 barrels per day in June, the third consecutive monthly increase, pressing ​on with plans despite the war and the departure of the United Arab Emirates from ⁠the group this week," the report said.The sources noted that the increase in the production limit is comparable to the May increase of 206,000 barrels per day, it will simply exclude the UAE's share, as the UAE announced its withdrawal from OPEC and OPEC+. The actual quota increase will be symbolic because shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - a key route for oil supplies from Gulf countries - remains constrained.The meeting of the seven countries is scheduled to be held online on Sunday, where they plan to discuss oil production levels for June.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/saudi-rift-iran-war-and-hormuz-trap-factors-that-may-have-pushed-uae-to-quit-opec-1124057303.html

uae

russia

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

opec, uae, russia, saudi arabia, middle east