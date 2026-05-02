International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/seven-opec-countries-plan-to-increase-oil-production-limits-1124075017.html
Seven OPEC+ Countries Plan to Increase Oil Production Limits
Seven OPEC+ Countries Plan to Increase Oil Production Limits
Sputnik International
Seven OPEC+ countries (Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan, and Oman) have preliminarily agreed to increase the target oil production level by approximately 188,000 barrels per day in June, despite the UAE leaving the alliance, media reports.
2026-05-02T15:25+0000
2026-05-02T15:25+0000
world
opec
uae
russia
saudi arabia
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095554781_45:0:2841:1573_1920x0_80_0_0_c6379d9b000b1d2104a38b74be85db40.jpg
"Seven OPEC+ countries have an agreement in principle to raise ​oil output targets by about 188,000 barrels per day in June, the third consecutive monthly increase, pressing ​on with plans despite the war and the departure of the United Arab Emirates from ⁠the group this week," the report said.The sources noted that the increase in the production limit is comparable to the May increase of 206,000 barrels per day, it will simply exclude the UAE's share, as the UAE announced its withdrawal from OPEC and OPEC+. The actual quota increase will be symbolic because shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - a key route for oil supplies from Gulf countries - remains constrained.The meeting of the seven countries is scheduled to be held online on Sunday, where they plan to discuss oil production levels for June.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/saudi-rift-iran-war-and-hormuz-trap-factors-that-may-have-pushed-uae-to-quit-opec-1124057303.html
uae
russia
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095554781_394:0:2491:1573_1920x0_80_0_0_65335e448932997564814146f895283f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
opec, uae, russia, saudi arabia, middle east
opec, uae, russia, saudi arabia, middle east

Seven OPEC+ Countries Plan to Increase Oil Production Limits

15:25 GMT 02.05.2026
© AP Photo / Jeri ClausingOil rigs stand in the Loco Hills field along U.S. Highway 82 in Eddy County, near Artesia, N.M., one of the most active regions of the Permian Basin.
Oil rigs stand in the Loco Hills field along U.S. Highway 82 in Eddy County, near Artesia, N.M., one of the most active regions of the Permian Basin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2026
© AP Photo / Jeri Clausing
Subscribe
Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan, and Oman have preliminarily agreed to increase the target production by approximately 188,000 barrels per day in June, despite the UAE leaving the alliance, media reported.
"Seven OPEC+ countries have an agreement in principle to raise ​oil output targets by about 188,000 barrels per day in June, the third consecutive monthly increase, pressing ​on with plans despite the war and the departure of the United Arab Emirates from ⁠the group this week," the report said.
The sources noted that the increase in the production limit is comparable to the May increase of 206,000 barrels per day, it will simply exclude the UAE's share, as the UAE announced its withdrawal from OPEC and OPEC+.
The actual quota increase will be symbolic because shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - a key route for oil supplies from Gulf countries - remains constrained.
The meeting of the seven countries is scheduled to be held online on Sunday, where they plan to discuss oil production levels for June.

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates announced that it would withdraw from both the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the OPEC+ alliance, effective May 1, 2026.

OPEC Headquarters - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2026
Analysis
Saudi Rift, Iran War and Hormuz Trap: Factors That May Have Pushed UAE to Quit OPEC
28 April, 16:02 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала