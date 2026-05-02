https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/ukraine-settlement-requires-nato-to-abandon-plans-to-defeat-russia---foreign-ministry-1124073485.html

Ukraine Settlement Requires NATO to Abandon Plans to Defeat Russia - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine Settlement Requires NATO to Abandon Plans to Defeat Russia - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

A resolution to the conflict in Ukraine is only possible if NATO abandons its goal to strategically defeat Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Andrey Belousov, the head of the Russian delegation to the 2026 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference, said.

2026-05-02T03:58+0000

2026-05-02T03:58+0000

2026-05-02T04:42+0000

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"At the same time, Europe is undergoing intensive remilitarization, including in favor of providing the Ukrainian regime with lethal weapons. As for a reliable resolution to the Ukrainian conflict, the path to it lies in all NATO members abandoning their desire to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia and undermine our fundamental interests," Belousov said at the NPT Review Conference.Earlier, UK PM Keir Starmer announced that Britain and France have signed a declaration of intent to deploy troops in Ukraine in case of peace deal with Russia, with French President Emmanuel Macron suggesting thousands of troops could be deployed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/ukraines-nato-eu-membership-unavailable-in-near-future--eu-defense-commissioner-1124050459.html

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