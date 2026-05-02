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Ukraine Settlement Requires NATO to Abandon Plans to Defeat Russia - Foreign Ministry
Ukraine Settlement Requires NATO to Abandon Plans to Defeat Russia - Foreign Ministry
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A resolution to the conflict in Ukraine is only possible if NATO abandons its goal to strategically defeat Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Andrey Belousov, the head of the Russian delegation to the 2026 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference, said.
2026-05-02T03:58+0000
2026-05-02T04:42+0000
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"At the same time, Europe is undergoing intensive remilitarization, including in favor of providing the Ukrainian regime with lethal weapons. As for a reliable resolution to the Ukrainian conflict, the path to it lies in all NATO members abandoning their desire to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia and undermine our fundamental interests," Belousov said at the NPT Review Conference.Earlier, UK PM Keir Starmer announced that Britain and France have signed a declaration of intent to deploy troops in Ukraine in case of peace deal with Russia, with French President Emmanuel Macron suggesting thousands of troops could be deployed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/ukraines-nato-eu-membership-unavailable-in-near-future--eu-defense-commissioner-1124050459.html
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Ukraine Settlement Requires NATO to Abandon Plans to Defeat Russia - Foreign Ministry

03:58 GMT 02.05.2026 (Updated: 04:42 GMT 02.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoNATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks during a media conference prior to a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks during a media conference prior to a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2026
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
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A resolution to the conflict in Ukraine is only possible if NATO abandons its goal to strategically defeat Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Andrey Belousov, the head of the Russian delegation to the 2026 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference, said.
"At the same time, Europe is undergoing intensive remilitarization, including in favor of providing the Ukrainian regime with lethal weapons. As for a reliable resolution to the Ukrainian conflict, the path to it lies in all NATO members abandoning their desire to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia and undermine our fundamental interests," Belousov said at the NPT Review Conference.
A member of protocol adjusts the EU and Ukrainian flags prior to arrivals for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2026
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Ukraine's NATO, EU Membership 'Unavailable' in Near Future – EU Defense Commissioner
27 April, 16:37 GMT
Earlier, UK PM Keir Starmer announced that Britain and France have signed a declaration of intent to deploy troops in Ukraine in case of peace deal with Russia, with French President Emmanuel Macron suggesting thousands of troops could be deployed.
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