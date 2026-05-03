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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260503/chinese-commerce-ministry-prohibits-enforcement-of-us-sanctions-on-chinas-oil-companies-1124075639.html
Chinese Commerce Ministry Prohibits Enforcement of US Sanctions on China's Oil Companies
Chinese Commerce Ministry Prohibits Enforcement of US Sanctions on China's Oil Companies
Sputnik International
The Chinese Commerce Ministry issued a regulation on Saturday that prohibits the enforcement of US sanctions against five Chinese oil companies.
2026-05-03T03:37+0000
2026-05-03T04:40+0000
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In April, the United States, as part of Operation Economic Fury against Tehran, sanctioned five China-based oil companies, including Hengli Petrochemical, for allegedly facilitating the Iranian economy and military through oil purchases. Hengli Petrochemical rejected the accusations, saying it had never done any business with Iran. The Chinese Commerce Ministry slammed this move as unlawful and extraterritorial restrictive measures. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said, commenting on the US blacklisting of Hengli Petrochemical, that China would resolutely defend the lawful rights and interests of its companies. On April 13, regulations against unjustified extraterritorial measures by foreign states came into force in China. Beijing has repeatedly said that it firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions and extraterritorial measures practiced by certain countries.
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Chinese Commerce Ministry Prohibits Enforcement of US Sanctions on China's Oil Companies

03:37 GMT 03.05.2026 (Updated: 04:40 GMT 03.05.2026)
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The Chinese Commerce Ministry issued a regulation that prohibits the enforcement of US sanctions against five Chinese oil companies.
In April, the United States, as part of Operation Economic Fury against Tehran, sanctioned five China-based oil companies, including Hengli Petrochemical, for allegedly facilitating the Iranian economy and military through oil purchases. Hengli Petrochemical rejected the accusations, saying it had never done any business with Iran.
The Chinese Commerce Ministry slammed this move as unlawful and extraterritorial restrictive measures.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a ceremony of exchanging documents after Russia-China talks. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2026
Analysis
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28 April, 06:18 GMT
"The relevant US sanctions … shall not be recognized, implemented or observed," the statement read.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said, commenting on the US blacklisting of Hengli Petrochemical, that China would resolutely defend the lawful rights and interests of its companies.
On April 13, regulations against unjustified extraterritorial measures by foreign states came into force in China. Beijing has repeatedly said that it firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions and extraterritorial measures practiced by certain countries.
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