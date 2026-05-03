https://sputnikglobe.com/20260503/chinese-commerce-ministry-prohibits-enforcement-of-us-sanctions-on-chinas-oil-companies-1124075639.html

Chinese Commerce Ministry Prohibits Enforcement of US Sanctions on China's Oil Companies

Chinese Commerce Ministry Prohibits Enforcement of US Sanctions on China's Oil Companies

Sputnik International

The Chinese Commerce Ministry issued a regulation on Saturday that prohibits the enforcement of US sanctions against five Chinese oil companies.

2026-05-03T03:37+0000

2026-05-03T03:37+0000

2026-05-03T04:40+0000

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In April, the United States, as part of Operation Economic Fury against Tehran, sanctioned five China-based oil companies, including Hengli Petrochemical, for allegedly facilitating the Iranian economy and military through oil purchases. Hengli Petrochemical rejected the accusations, saying it had never done any business with Iran. The Chinese Commerce Ministry slammed this move as unlawful and extraterritorial restrictive measures. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said, commenting on the US blacklisting of Hengli Petrochemical, that China would resolutely defend the lawful rights and interests of its companies. On April 13, regulations against unjustified extraterritorial measures by foreign states came into force in China. Beijing has repeatedly said that it firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions and extraterritorial measures practiced by certain countries.

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