https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/russia-and-china-expand-global-clout-as-us-loses-ground--expert-1124048158.html

Russia and China Expand Global Clout as US Loses Ground – Expert

Russia and China Expand Global Clout as US Loses Ground – Expert

Sputnik International

The modern period represents a turning point in global politics, Professor Beatriz Bissio of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro told Sputnik. 28.04.2026, Sputnik International

2026-04-28T06:18+0000

2026-04-28T06:18+0000

2026-04-28T06:18+0000

analysis

russia

china

us

world politics

confrontation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/08/1122008095_0:0:3117:1753_1920x0_80_0_0_8a70c11a8a09ae942882760a08802350.jpg

“We are living in a decisive period, in which the US has been aware of the possibility of not anymore being the one superpower and the concrete alternative emerging in Asia, with Russia and China as the most important actors,” Beatriz Bissio underscored.She warned that the confrontation is regrettably “going to be difficult and long, with a huge toll in human death and infrastructure destruction.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/china-seeks-to-elevate-strategic-partnership-with-russia-to-new-heights-1123986320.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, china, us, world politics, confrontation