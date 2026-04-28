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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/russia-and-china-expand-global-clout-as-us-loses-ground--expert-1124048158.html
Russia and China Expand Global Clout as US Loses Ground – Expert
Russia and China Expand Global Clout as US Loses Ground – Expert
Sputnik International
The modern period represents a turning point in global politics, Professor Beatriz Bissio of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro told Sputnik. 28.04.2026, Sputnik International
2026-04-28T06:18+0000
2026-04-28T06:18+0000
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“We are living in a decisive period, in which the US has been aware of the possibility of not anymore being the one superpower and the concrete alternative emerging in Asia, with Russia and China as the most important actors,” Beatriz Bissio underscored.She warned that the confrontation is regrettably “going to be difficult and long, with a huge toll in human death and infrastructure destruction.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/china-seeks-to-elevate-strategic-partnership-with-russia-to-new-heights-1123986320.html
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Russia and China Expand Global Clout as US Loses Ground – Expert

06:18 GMT 28.04.2026
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a ceremony of exchanging documents after Russia-China talks. File photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a ceremony of exchanging documents after Russia-China talks. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2026
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The modern period represents a turning point in global politics, Professor Beatriz Bissio of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro told Sputnik.
“We are living in a decisive period, in which the US has been aware of the possibility of not anymore being the one superpower and the concrete alternative emerging in Asia, with Russia and China as the most important actors,” Beatriz Bissio underscored.
At this decisive moment, the US is "looking for a victory, but I think that there is not any possibility that America will be victorious in this confrontation," Bissio noted.
She warned that the confrontation is regrettably “going to be difficult and long, with a huge toll in human death and infrastructure destruction.”

Even so, “the decline and the defeat of the United States” has already started and may wrap up in the not-so-distant future, Bissio concluded.

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