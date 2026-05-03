https://sputnikglobe.com/20260503/iran-sends-14-point-peace-plan-to-us-trump-vows-to-review-it-1124075363.html

Iran sends 14-Point Peace Plan to US, Trump Vows to Review It

Iran sends 14-Point Peace Plan to US, Trump Vows to Review It

Sputnik International

Iran's peace plan for the conflict with the United States and Israel consists of 14 points and includes reparations to Tehran and the creation of a "new mechanism" for shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the Tasnim news agency reported.

2026-05-03T03:16+0000

2026-05-03T03:16+0000

2026-05-03T04:36+0000

us-israel war on iran

iran

irna

tehran

donald trump

israel

truth social

us-iran relations

ceasefire

strait of hormuz

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/0b/1123969797_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_c7b613e4febe63dc1a49d774aaa486c8.jpg

IRNA previously reported that on April 30, Iran had handed over the text of its new peace plan to Pakistan. The US has proposed a two-month ceasefire, but Iran insists that the issues be resolved within 30 days, shifting the focus from renewing the ceasefire to a full end to the war, the publication said. Tehran's key demands include reparations, guarantees that military aggression will not be repeated, the withdrawal of US forces from the "Iranian periphery," an end to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and the creation of a "new mechanism" for shipping there. Iran is also demanding the unfreezing of its assets abroad and the lifting of sanctions. US President Donald Trump said he would soon review the plan Iran sent to the US, noting that it is unlikely to be acceptable."I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years," the US leader said on Truth Social.On February 28, the US and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing over 3,000 people. Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on April 8. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no resumption of hostilities reported, but the United States has begun a blockade of Iranian ports. Mediators are attempting to organize a new round of talks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/trump-tells-congress-iran-hostilities-terminated-us-force-posture-still-being-updated-1124073227.html

iran

tehran

israel

strait of hormuz

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, irna, tehran, donald trump, israel, truth social, us-iran relations, ceasefire, strait of hormuz, blockade