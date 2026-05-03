https://sputnikglobe.com/20260503/iraq-can-restore-oil-exports-in-one-week-after-strait-of-hormuz-reopens---oil-ministry-1124075940.html

Iraq Can Restore Oil Exports in One Week After Strait of Hormuz Reopens - Oil Ministry

Iraq Can Restore Oil Exports in One Week After Strait of Hormuz Reopens - Oil Ministry

Sputnik International

Iraq can restore oil production and exports to previous levels within a week after the Strait of Hormuz reopens, Iraqi Deputy Oil Minister Basim Mohammed said.

2026-05-03T08:42+0000

2026-05-03T08:42+0000

2026-05-03T08:42+0000

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"Oil production and exports in Iraq can be restored to levels before the closure of the Strait of Hormuz within seven days after free shipping resumes," Mohammed said in an interview with the Asharq Al-awsat news portal out on Saturday. The official said that the current production in Iraq stands at 1.5 million barrels per day, with about 200,000 bpd exported via the Turkish Ceyhan port. Before the beginning of the conflict in the Middle East, Iraq produced around 3.5 million barrels per day, he added. Inspection of the Kirkuk-Fish-Kabur pipeline, a new branch of the Kirkuk-Ceyhan main pipeline, is underway, Mohammed said. Its commissioning is planned for the end of the month.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260502/seven-opec-countries-plan-to-increase-oil-production-limits-1124075017.html

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