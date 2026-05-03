https://sputnikglobe.com/20260503/opec-adjusts-oil-output-by-188000-bpd-russia-gets-biggest-boost-1124077078.html
OPEC+ Adjusts Oil Output by 188,000 Bpd, Russia Gets Biggest Boost
OPEC+ Adjusts Oil Output by 188,000 Bpd, Russia Gets Biggest Boost
Sputnik International
Seven OPEC+ countries - Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman - decided to raise production by 188,000 barrels per day in June, compared to May.
2026-05-03T13:17+0000
2026-05-03T13:17+0000
2026-05-03T13:17+0000
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Key adjustments: Saudi Arabia's increase is mostly "paper" - the kingdom was forced to cut actual production by 23% in March (to 7.8 million bpd) due to shipping constraints in the Strait of Hormuz. The UAE is no longer part of this decision after officially leaving OPEC and OPEC+ on May 1. The next meeting of the seven OPEC+ countries (Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Algeria, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, and Oman) will be held on June 7, the OPEC said following Sunday's meeting.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/saudi-rift-iran-war-and-hormuz-trap-factors-that-may-have-pushed-uae-to-quit-opec-1124057303.html
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saudi arabia, russia, opec, kuwait, oman, iraq
OPEC+ Adjusts Oil Output by 188,000 Bpd, Russia Gets Biggest Boost
Seven OPEC+ countries - Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman - decided to raise production by 188,000 barrels per day in June, compared to May.
2.
Saudi Arabia: +62,000 bpd
6.
Kazakhstan: +10,000 bpd
Saudi Arabia's increase is mostly "paper" - the kingdom was forced to cut actual production by 23% in March (to 7.8 million bpd) due to shipping constraints in the Strait of Hormuz.
The UAE is no longer part of this decision after officially leaving OPEC and OPEC+ on May 1.
The next meeting of the seven OPEC+ countries (Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Algeria, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, and Oman) will be held on June 7, the OPEC said following Sunday's meeting.
"The seven OPEC+ countries will hold monthly meetings to review market conditions, conformity, and compensation. The seven countries will meet on 7 June 2026," the statement read.