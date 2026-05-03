International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260503/putin-to-meet-lukashenko-and-fico-in-moscow-1124076231.html
Putin to meet Lukashenko and Fico in Moscow
Putin to meet Lukashenko and Fico in Moscow
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who will arrive in Moscow for the Victory Day Parade, next week.
2026-05-03T09:25+0000
2026-05-03T09:25+0000
world
moscow
russia
vladimir putin
alexander lukashenko
robert fico
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/17/1121241193_0:175:3017:1872_1920x0_80_0_0_bd3e0726a2cb6f6189d31828aea34713.jpg
Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that foreign guests would attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow. He also confirmed that Fico would come to Russia for the Victory Day celebrations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/foreign-guests-will-attend-victory-day-parade-in-moscow---kremlin-aide-1124061354.html
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/17/1121241193_143:0:2872:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4544ae1433c1e3c4b13cf5a43ea39706.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
moscow, russia, vladimir putin, alexander lukashenko, robert fico
moscow, russia, vladimir putin, alexander lukashenko, robert fico

Putin to meet Lukashenko and Fico in Moscow

09:25 GMT 03.05.2026
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2026
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who will arrive in Moscow for the Victory Day Parade next week.
Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that foreign guests would attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow. He also confirmed that Fico would come to Russia for the Victory Day celebrations.
Victory Day Parade in Moscow to Mark 80th Anniversary of WWII Victory - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2026
Russia
Foreign Guests to Attend Moscow's Victory Day Parade, Kremlin Aide Confirms
29 April, 12:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала