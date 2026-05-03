https://sputnikglobe.com/20260503/putin-to-meet-lukashenko-and-fico-in-moscow-1124076231.html
Putin to meet Lukashenko and Fico in Moscow
Putin to meet Lukashenko and Fico in Moscow
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who will arrive in Moscow for the Victory Day Parade, next week.
2026-05-03T09:25+0000
2026-05-03T09:25+0000
2026-05-03T09:25+0000
world
moscow
russia
vladimir putin
alexander lukashenko
robert fico
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/17/1121241193_0:175:3017:1872_1920x0_80_0_0_bd3e0726a2cb6f6189d31828aea34713.jpg
Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that foreign guests would attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow. He also confirmed that Fico would come to Russia for the Victory Day celebrations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/foreign-guests-will-attend-victory-day-parade-in-moscow---kremlin-aide-1124061354.html
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/17/1121241193_143:0:2872:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4544ae1433c1e3c4b13cf5a43ea39706.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
moscow, russia, vladimir putin, alexander lukashenko, robert fico
moscow, russia, vladimir putin, alexander lukashenko, robert fico
Putin to meet Lukashenko and Fico in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who will arrive in Moscow for the Victory Day Parade next week.
Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that foreign guests would attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow. He also confirmed that Fico would come to Russia for the Victory Day celebrations.