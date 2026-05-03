https://sputnikglobe.com/20260503/putin-to-meet-lukashenko-and-fico-in-moscow-1124076231.html

Putin to meet Lukashenko and Fico in Moscow

Putin to meet Lukashenko and Fico in Moscow

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who will arrive in Moscow for the Victory Day Parade, next week.

2026-05-03T09:25+0000

2026-05-03T09:25+0000

2026-05-03T09:25+0000

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Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that foreign guests would attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow. He also confirmed that Fico would come to Russia for the Victory Day celebrations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/foreign-guests-will-attend-victory-day-parade-in-moscow---kremlin-aide-1124061354.html

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moscow, russia, vladimir putin, alexander lukashenko, robert fico